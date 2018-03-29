NISOD Names 2018 Faculty Conference Scholarship Recipients

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is honored to announce the Faculty Conference Scholarship recipients for the 2018 International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 26-29, 2018, Austin, Texas.



Recognizing the challenges faculty members face securing the funds necessary to further their professional development, NISOD created the Faculty Conference Scholarship Program. This annual program provides assistance to faculty members at NISOD member colleges who would like to attend NISOD's annual conference, but lack the financial means to do so.



All five scholarship recipients exhibit values that reflect NISOD's mission of promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. 2018 Faculty Conference Scholarship recipients include:



- Laura Fry, Estrella Mountain Community College (AZ)

- Jennifer Kelley, College of DuPage (IL)

- Savitha Pinnepalli, Chattanooga State Community College (TN)

- Kentina Smith, Anne Arundel Community College (MD)

- Ann Su, Portland Community College (OR)



This year's scholarship recipients will each receive a complimentary registration to NISOD's 2018 conference, reimbursed transportation costs, complimentary hotel stays, and complimentary participation in one of the conference excursions.



"It's truly an honor for NISOD to play a role in helping the selected faculty members further their careers," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "We are delighted to see the impact attending the conference has on scholarship recipients, who we know will make important contributions to the lives of their students."



NISOD's annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence is an opportunity for educators to explore the challenges, issues, and trends affecting community and technical colleges. The conference includes 300+ thought-provoking sessions designed specifically for educators committed to improving student achievement.



More information about the scholarship winners is available at http://www.nisod.org/scholarship-recipients. For questions about the Faculty Conference Scholarship Program or NISOD's annual conference, contact Edward Leach at ed@nisod.org or 512-232-1430.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



Visit http://www.nisod.org for more information about NISOD.