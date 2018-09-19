NISOD Provides Belize Colleges and Universities with Professional Learning Resources

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) collaborated with the Consortium for Belize Educational Cooperation (COBEC) to provide 15 Belize colleges and universities with access to NISOD's resources and benefits.



During the 2018 COBEC summer conference, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) Chancellor, Dr. Rick Bateman, surprised the Belize colleges and universities with an announcement about the NISOD memberships. COBEC's summer conference is an international gathering of prominent Belize academic leaders and their U.S. partners.



"NISOD's contribution of membership resources to the Belize higher education community is truly a gift beyond measure. 15 institutions along with the Belize Ministry of Education will now be able to scale professional growth opportunities to every faculty and staff member on every campus," said Allison Martin, director of institutional effectiveness initiatives at BPCC. "We are so proud to have been a part of helping NISOD make the connection."



NISOD members have access to many faculty-focused resources and benefits, including Innovation Abstracts, webinars, workshops, conference scholarships, student contests, the annual conference, the Excellence Awards, the Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Awards, the annual virtual conference, and corporate discounts.



"We are thrilled to welcome the Belize colleges and universities to the NISOD family," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "By being a part of our dynamic community, these institutions are now able to provide their faculty, administrators, and staff with access to our outstanding professional learning resources."



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For over 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



