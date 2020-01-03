München, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2020 --Whether a café, restaurant, or coffee shop, it is critical to provide the best possible coffee drinking experience for customers. This is because a daily cup of coffee has become such an ingrained routine among millions of people. For instance, one survey revealed that 64 percent of American adults consume coffee every single day. Annually, this comes out to 146 billion cups of coffee in the United States alone.



Ultimately, coffee consumption can be a critical part of these drinkers' daily rituals. Because of this, business owners must ensure that the coffee that they are serving is fresh, delicious, tasty. It must be served coffee quickly and efficiently. Even if customers are satisfied with the coffee's taste, a poor experience can have them searching for an alternative.



There is a solution, however, that addresses all of these issues. By investing in nitro cold brew coffee and the new Naiko Dispenser, coffee shops can quickly and consistently serve delicious and rich coffee without fumbling over any installation issues. In sum, the nitro cold brew coffee and Naiko Dispenser will serve a business well.



The Magic of Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro cold brew coffee, it can be a true game-changer for business. Nitro cold brew coffee is different from traditional coffee in that it is infused with the most plentiful element in the planet's atmosphere. While this may not seem like a big deal on the surface, this process of infusing cold brew coffee with nitrogen has some substantial effects.



Nitro cold brew coffee is infused with nitrogen gas to create a rich and silky taste with a creamy head. The most natural comparison is a Guinness beer. Ask anyone to picture a Guinness draft beer and they will immediately zone in on both the taste and signature look of the drink. Both of these elements have been essential factors in scaling Guinness from a small brewery in eighteenth-century Ireland into one of the most recognisable and loved beers on planet Earth.



Nitro cold brew coffee also has some of these elements, which can make it a signature option in a café, restaurant, or coffee shop. The coffee itself can be delicious and has a thick and heavy feel. A drink as strong as black coffee can have a smooth and sweet taste. Along with this, the nitrogen infusion within this particular type of coffee makes each pour a wonderful visual experience. Customers will see a beautiful reverse cascade effect that is intriguing and perfect for Instagram. Millennials are particularly attracted to nitro cold brew coffee, but it can be a terrific option for coffee drinkers of all ages.



Many Different Applications

While nitro cold brew coffee may sound appealing in theory, it is quickly clear that it can be a terrific option in a wide range of circumstances.



This type of coffee can be a great idea for recurring customers who want to try something new. Even though they may have their morning or daily routine, nitro cold brew coffee can provide a nice change of pace. It can be especially appealing for your health-conscious customers, who are looking for a natural flavour instead of coffee with additives like sugar.



Nitro cold brew coffee can be attractive for customers who are looking for a greater caffeine fix in the morning. The slow cold brewing process of nitro cold brew coffee delivers about 1.5 to 2.5 times more caffeine compared to a normal cup of hot coffee. This can provide these coffee drinkers with the caffeine fix they need without needing to drink multiple cups.



Finally, nitro cold brew coffee can be terrific for those customers with heartburn, acid reflux, or sensitive stomachs. This is because this type of coffee is low in acid. This group of customers can consume nitro cold brew coffee without any health effects.



The Naiko Dispenser

To serve nitro cold brew coffee in a shop, obtain a nitro cold brew coffee dispenser. This dispenser looks like any type of beer dispenser that one would see at a bar or restaurant. From a customers' point of view, all that's needed is to pull the lever to serve a delicious cup of nitro cold brew coffee. Behind the scenes, however, the nitro cold brew coffee dispenser is adding nitrogen to the coffee so that the next pour of nitro cold brew coffee is absolutely perfect.



In this discussion, however, it is important to understand that not all nitro cold brew coffee dispensers are created equal. Some of the equipment that comes with the standard nitro cold brew coffee dispenser includes a nitrogen tank, nitrogen gas cylinder, and a separate cooling unit. The manufacturer that designed the nitro cold brew coffee dispenser provides all of the details needed to get started. That said, it can be quite complicated to gather all of these pieces and properly assemble your dispenser. When assembled, there are many different moving parts that can break. Don't spend more time fixing and maintaining a nitro cold brew coffee dispenser.



With this reality in mind, Naiko Nitrogen System thought that there is a better way to help clients serve nitro cold brew coffee. The team went to work, sticking to first principles and designing a nitro cold brew coffee dispenser that is simple to set up, easy to use, and delivers fantastic nitro cold brew coffee. Considering our background in creating innovative dispensing technology, they were excited to take on this challenge.



The nitro cold brew coffee dispenser is called the Naiko Dispenser and it can help leverage all of the benefits and attributes of nitro cold brew coffee. The design of the nitro cold brew coffee dispenser has proven first-class technology and satisfies the forward-looking demands of all clients.



Manufactured in Germany, the Naiko Dispenser has a compact and minimalistic design. One of the key differentiating factors between the Naiko Dispenser and other nitro cold brew coffee dispensers is the way that our dispenser works. Specifically, it generates nitrogen from ambient air. There is an infinite supply, giving the confidence that it will never run out of nitrogen to supply the dispenser. After the nitrogen is generated, the dispenser injects the nitrogen directly into the cold brew coffee. It is as simple as that. And with this dispenser, up to 25 litres per hour can be served, serving customers at peak times of day.



Compared to other nitro cold brew coffee dispensers, the Naiko Dispenser also cools down the cold brew coffee through an integrated dry cooler. It is perfect to serve without an extensive installation. Just plug in the machine into the appropriate electrical source. Nitrogen gas cylinders or a separate cooling unit is not necessary to operate the dispenser. All that's needed is just a little bit of space on a counter.



The dry cooler was also designed to easily handle a high daily load of nitro cold brew coffee. Patented jet-nozzle technology means that the focus will be less on whether the dispenser is working correctly and focusing more on providing customers with the best possible experience. And when done serving nitro cold brew coffee at the end of the day, the Naiko Dispenser provides excellent hygiene and cleanability. It is simple to clean and prepare for the next day's customers.



Get Started Today

Nitro cold brew coffee can be a terrific addition to a café, restaurant, or coffee shop. Whether looking for a new way to deliver delicious coffee to your current customers or a tactic to bring new customers into your store, the nitro cold brew coffee can help achieve business goals. Nitro cold brew coffee is delicious, fun, and is certainly appealing for Instagram. It can be a way to surprise and delight customers while making a name for a business in one's community.



To learn more about the Naiko Dispenser or nitro cold brew coffee dispensers in general, feel free to click here. E-mail at info@naikokene.com or call us at +49 89 21537785.



