NJ Chiropractor Helps Patients Find Relief from Heel and Foot Pain

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Marlton, NJ chiropractor, Dr. Sauté K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief is helping local patients who suffer from heel and foot pain due to plantar fasciitis find natural, drug-free options for pain relief, allowing them to return to the pain-free lifestyle they once enjoyed. It's estimated that up to 10% of the population suffers with heel pain of some sort, and those in the age range of 40-70 are more likely to experience its symptoms. Using a combination of chiropractic and physical therapies, along with stretching exercises and orthotics, Dr. Dean's patients are able to minimize symptoms and live pain-free.



Plantar fasciitis is caused by the inflammation of the band that connects the heel bone to the toes. It usually causes stabbing heel pain first thing in the morning that can continue throughout the day and during physical activity. It is a common condition with runners, but also can affect pregnant women, obese or overweight individuals, and also those who wear shoes with improper or insufficient support. If plantar fasciitis is left untreated, it can lead to a heel spur that requires more extensive treatments.



To treat patients suffering from plantar fasciitis, Dr. Dean first performs an exam checking reflexes in the foot, muscle strength and tone, as well as coordination and balance. He also performs a structural evaluation to determine if any misalignments of the spine, knees, hips, and pelvis are causing improper weight distribution that is contributing to the plantar fasciitis symptoms. X-rays may be taken to rule out more serious conditions like a heel spur, fracture, or subluxation.



Dr. Dean and his staff then provide the patient with instructions for at-home stretching and ice massages based on their unique condition. Chiropractic treatment is provided in-office when needed, and Dr. Dean can help patients find orthotics that can help minimize symptoms as well. Specially trained in sports medicine, Dr. Dean has a specific interest in working with athletes and those with an active lifestyle, and has extensive experience in treating conditions that regularly affect patients with these lifestyles. In addition to traditional chiropractic treatment, Dr. Dean also offers massage therapy, physical rehabilitation, lifestyle modification, and nutritional counseling services at his practice.



About Dean Chiropractic

Dr. Dean has more than a decade of experience in the chiropractic industry, with a unique background in kinesiology and sports medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Dean has worked with many notable athletes, helping them find relief from pain and sports injuries, but also helping them reach their full performance potential through proper musculoskeletal movement.



For more information about Dr. Sauté K. Dean and the services he offers to help Marlton patients find relief from plantar fasciitis pain, please visit http://www.NJBackPainRelief.com.