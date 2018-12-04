NMEA Publishes Updated Version of NMEA 0183 for New Global Satellite Systems

Rockport, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has published a new version of NMEA 0183—Version 4.11, which replaces Version 4.10 and includes updates to the entire suite of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) sentences. This includes interface clarification for the use of GPS (US), GLONASS (Russia), GALILEO (Europe), BDS (China), QZSS (Japan), and NavIC ((IRNSS) (India)). Deployment of these new systems ramped up the need for sentence updates. Also included are new Navigation Satellite System Receiver Talker Identifiers and Sentence Formatters, an expanded GNSS Identification Table and examples of the use of the satellite systems.



NMEA 0183 continues to evolve outside of the marine recreational market. The terrestrial sector, including survey, mining, excavation and consumer goods, uses NMEA 0183 because of the growing integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and "Big Data" applications. SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) commercial vessels still rely heavily on NMEA 0183.



"This comprehensive update has been examined, vetted and completed with a collaboration of a variety of organizations worldwide," said Steve Spitzer, NMEA Director of Standards. "These include the NMEA 0183 Committee, USCG satellite experts, RTCM (Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services) Special Committee 104, satellite system experts from BDS, QZSS and NavIC, IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) Working Group 6, along with mobile device and chip manufacturers."



To purchase updated Version 4.11 of NMEA 0183, visit http://www.nmea.org, email: info@nmea.org or call the NMEA National Office at 410-975-9425. If you have questions, please contact Steve Spitzer at sspitzer@nmea.org.



About the NMEA

Founded in 1957, the NMEA has led the way in establishing technical standards for data exchange in marine electronics, with the widely accepted NMEA 0183 data protocol, NMEA 2000® and certification standards for marine electronics technicians. NMEA standards and programs focus on ensuring that the boating consumer is provided with reliable products and professional service. For more information, visit the NMEA website at http://www.NMEA.org or call (410) 975-9425.



