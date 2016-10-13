New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --Earlier in 2016, Cold Spring Advisory Group had over 200 open cases totaling over $30 million in claims. One such claim involved helping a Minnesota farmer win his case against a broker who fraudulently charged the farmer commissions totaling over $26,000.



Unfortunately, these types of cases happen every day. However, the media portrays only large claims, which can leave smaller cases feeling like they are "too small" for a legal firm to take on or for the media to care about. However, Cold Spring Advisory Group wants individuals and businesses to know that no claim is "too small" for a stock loss recovery firm to investigate.



About Cold Spring Advisory

Cold Spring Advisory Group is the nation's leading securities arbitration firm, which specializes in stock and investment loss recovery. Cold Spring Advisory works with small businesses and individuals who have become victims of fraudulent and financial abuse and mismanagement by brokers, and who have sustained serious financial losses and damages as a result.



No Claim is "Too Small" for Cold Spring Advisory Group. The team of financial analysts at Cold Spring Advisory Group fully understands the nuances of the brokerage industry, and knows how to spot signs of financial abuse or mismanagement by brokers. With backgrounds in portfolio management, the team reviews monthly brokerage statements to look for evidence of excessive commissions and/ or other fraudulent charges.



Working with Cold Spring Advisory Group is different than working with an attorney. The team of financial analysts take the time to review and analyze broker-deal reports, which is typically outside the scope of an attorney's experience and responsibilities.



However, for those individuals or businesses who choose to work with an attorney, Cold Spring Advisory Group does have a network of attorneys available. Attorney's fees are capped at 30 percent, so clients of Cold Spring Advisory Group always receive 70 percent or more of any settlement.



Cold Spring Advisory Group advises individuals and businesses who feel that their claims may be "too small" for investigation to take advantage of a free evaluation of financial statements to determine is signs of financial mismanagement or broker abuse is present. Cold Spring Advisory will take the time and look for evidence of churning for commissions, over concentration, unsuitability, excessive margin, unauthorized trading and other abuses.



At Cold Spring Advisory Group, it's always worth it to make a claim, otherwise that broker could be mishandling more than just that case.



Contact:



The team of financial analysts and panel of investment experts at Cold Spring Advisory Group specializes in investment and stock loss recovery, and is available to help individuals and businesses with their broker abuse cases. The team has over twenty-five years of experience in trading and branch management, making Cold Spring Advisory Group the only firm that does what they do in the country.



If you have reason to believe you are a victim of financial mismanagement or broker abuse or if you have suffered a loss, then contact the experienced team of experts at Cold Spring Advisory Group today.



No claim is "too small" for investigation, so contact the team today. Call the team at Cold Spring Advisory Group at 212-566-6060 to schedule a free consultation.