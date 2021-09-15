No Medical Life Insurance: Understanding Permanent Life and Costs

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2021 --Looking for no medical life insurance? Choosing the right life insurance can be a complex process. Fortunately, the team members at Venture First Advisory excel at matching policies to people. For more, go to https://www.venturefirstadvisory.com/blog/permanent-life-insurance-options-whole-life-universal-life-and-term-100/



For those interested in life insurance products, including no medical life insurance, there are different factors to consider. Some policies have a level cost for life while others feature increasing costs. A few even mandate medical tests and other questions that determine costs. This can be particularly troublesome for those with ongoing health issues.



A policy that never expires regardless of age is called a Permanent Life Insurance Policy. Then there are broadly three subcategories of Permanent Life Insurance:



- Whole Life policies contain an underlying investment fund where the insurance company manages the investment.



- Universal Life Insurance policies are similar to whole life policies but allow holders to select their own funds within the policy.



- The Term 100 is a no-frills permanent life insurance policy with no cash value.



As a life insurance provider catering to North and West Vancouver, the team members at Venture First Advisory work one-on-one to helping clients to choose the best products to safeguard family members from unexpected financial loss in case of emergency. As providers of all types of insurance, including no medical life insurance, consultants work to find the right plan, from the right provider, at the right price.



Venture First Advisory is committed to having the most in-depth knowledge about insurance for British Columbians, from comprehensive life insurance to health and dental plans. With established relationships with every major insurance brand in British Columbia, Venture First Advisory offers several benefits, which may include:



- Products from top insurance companies

- Competitive pricing

- No medical life insurance options

- No medical critical illness insurance options

- Plans tailored to senior citizens



Learn more about the getting the best (and most cost-effective) plan to protect family members today. Set up an appointment with a friendly broker or call 1-855-245-8086 to get started now.



