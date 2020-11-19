No More Excuses Not to Live Travel Dreams

Stuttgart, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Wouldn't it be amazing to just get on the next flight out there and travel the world? Well, the good news is that it is possible to do that if you're brave enough to let go of all the excuses that hold us back. Philipp Gloeckl, an avid traveler, global networker, and successful international real estate investor, has traveled to over 80 countries by the age of 30. After visiting all of the remaining Ancient and New Wonders of the World on his own terms, he now inspires countless others to head out and explore the world (or at least to plan on it during the covid outbreak), embracing the true meaning of travel for a richer, more meaningful life.



Believing that harnessing the magic of travel and wanderlust in everyday life is achievable, Gloeckl wrote his first book, The No Excuse Travel Guide: A Blueprint for Making Your Travel Dreams a Reality. Part travel guide, part motivational journal, part boot camp for reaching your personal goals, the book is an interactive masterpiece that encourages us to think about all those obstacles that prevent us from traveling and visiting amazing places.



Discover the truth about creating a successful travel vision and bucket list, learn how easy it is to make international travel affordable, find out who to rely on for the best advice, and, most importantly, embrace the right mindset to stop holding yourself back so that you too can get on the next flight to anywhere and jump on a fulfilling adventure.



About Philipp Gloeckl

Living and working in many different countries around the world has given Philipp the perfect opportunity to immerse himself into diverse cultures across a broad range of environments. From Los Angeles to Detroit, San Diego to Stuttgart, São Paulo to Luxembourg, Philipp has made the most of every moment on his lifelong adventure. His journey has inspired countless others to head out and explore the world, embracing the true meaning of travel for a richer, more meaningful life.