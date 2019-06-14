No More Scrotum Redness and Swelling: Naturopathy Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Takes Away the Pain of Non-Bacterial Epididymitis Patients

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2019 --Non-bacterial epididymitis leads to scrotal redness, swelling and pain, which seriously affects men's life. At the moment, it cannot be fundamentally cured by antibiotics. Dr. Lee from Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic creates a unique naturopathic therapy called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill based on her 30 plus years of diagnosis and treatment experience, to eliminate the symptoms of epididymitis without side effects and free patients from the suffering of this disease.



Epididymitis is referred to as an inflammatory pathology of epididymis, and the non-bacterial type of epididymitis is often manifested as pain and tenderness in unilateral or bilateral scrotum, testis or epididymis, and radiation to the same side of the groin and lower abdomen. This type of epididymitis has chronic inflammation as the main pathological changes, excluding the factors such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis or other specific pathogens, and no bacteria is detected in the urine routine as well as midstream urine culture. Recurrent episodes of chronic epididymitis can cause fertility in addition to affecting men's sexuality. Patients with severe epididymitis can be recommended by the doctor for epididymectomy, which affects the male reproductive function and sexuality in a certain degree.



The current conventional treatment include oral antibiotics and intravenous infusion, together with physical therapy such as hot compress, infrared radiation, or the use of analgesics when the pain is severely unbearable. However, because non-bacterial epididymitis is not caused by bacterial infection, the bactericidal effect of antibiotics cannot be penetrated into the lesion, leading to only the repeated recurrence of the symptoms and not a cure is achieved by that. Patients who carry the disease for a long time will derive a series of complications, such as varicocele, prostatitis, seminal vesiculitis, nephritis or other kidney diseases. In addition, diarrhea, indigestion, abdominal distension, loss of appetite are also side effects of antibiotics, acompanied at the same time by risks of intestinal flora imbalance, diabetes, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disease.



Dr.Li Xiao Ping, the attending physician of Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, believes that in the view of TCM, non-bacterial epididymitis is caused by "Damp-heat Flowing Down to the Urinary Bladder" and "Qi and Blood Stasis", which belong to the category of "Eciarnpsia" in TCM. Therefore, the medicinal treatment should be focused on clearing heat and dampness in the lower energizer, and promoting blood circulation to disperse blood and Qi stagnation. According to her over 30 years of clinical experience, a natural prescription has been introduced.



This herbal formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill includes peach kernel, safflower, banksia rose and corydalis tuber for promoting blood circulation and removing pain, which can effectively act on pathogens, unblock stasis and thus eliminate the symptoms of scrotal dull pain, bulging sensation, discomfort in lower abdomen and ipsilateral groin in patients with epididymitis. For scrotal redness and swelling, she uses Plantain seeds, Houttuynia cordata, Seeds of cowherb, Spina gleditsiae, Violet, Honeysuckle, Rehmannia, Astragalus which work well to detoxify, resist proliferation and fibrosis, improve testicular microcirculation, suspend fibrous-tissue formation around epididymis and vas deferens, and remove tissue edema, so as to specifically treat epididymal and scrotal enlargement, nodules, and other symptoms caused by epididymitis. At the same time it helps patients adjust the flora balance, improve immunity, so as to achieve a full recovery with safety and almost no recurrence.



In early October 2018, Mr. Tompson from the United States consulted Dr. Lee via email and said he had suffered from chronic non-bacterial epididymitis for 8 years and had been receiving antibiotic treatment, but the symptoms repeatedly came back and even worsened. His main symptoms included swelling and pain of right testicle, pain in pelvis, lower abdomen, inguinal region and during ejaculation and he was troubled by premature ejaculation and low libido. Based on her clinical knowldge, Dr.Lee advised him to orally take Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for treatment, and suggested a specific diet plan during medication. After two courses, Mr. Tompson felt significantly less pain, less discomfort with ejaculation, and some restoration of sexuality. He initiated two additional courses of therapy to continue and consolidate efficacy. After four courses, he sent a thank-you email saying, "Since taking Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pills, I have been touched by the feeling of pain and discomfort disappearing. Up to now, I have no more symptoms. Thank you for following up on my illness by email, being patient, and answering all my questions and giving me guidance. I am happy to meet a good doctor like you, and I am sure you will be of great help to many other patients too. "



Since 1997, the World Health Organization has been advocating and promoting natural and safe biomedical therapies in general practice globally. That is, to find ways of conquering diseases from the natural world, the human body itself and biological direction, by mobilizing and stimulating individule's own potential, the body's potential regulatory power into the energy to cure or overcome the disease, through the overall adjustment, restoration and enhancement of human vitality and immunity, to wipe the harmful substances out of the body. This is consistent with Dr.Lee's concept of "Natural Medicine and Green Therapy". (https://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2004/pr44/en/)



With an increasing international reputation, there are more and more patients come to visit Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, among them, patients from the United States, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, etc. get their epididymitis, orchitis, prostatitis, seminal vesiculitis, and other genital and urinary system inflammation treated under the guidance of Dr.Lee.



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist for 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.