NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne Expands Into Eastern Suburbs

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2022 --Today, NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne — one of Melbourne's premier carpet cleaning services— announced the expansion of their services to include all eastern suburbs in the area. Hence, this expansion will allow the NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne team to service new areas like Ringwood, Croydon, Lilydale, and Box Hill, among others.



The expansion has been highly anticipated by many in the local community, and is sure to be met with a lot of local enthusiasm. Moreover, NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne has reportedly been planning the expansion for several months and is eager to engage with a new clientele. The pandemic has been busy for the hardworking carpet cleaning company. This is because a lot of Melbourne residents sought their services to add the finishing touches to home improvement projects and office sanitation. Hence, after many requests from hopeful clients in the Eastern Suburbs NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne decided to expand their services to include those areas as well.



Service Areas:

With this new expansion, NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne will now service the following locations:



- Melbourne Inner City and CBD

- Eastern Melbourne Suburbs

- Western Melbourne Suburbs

- Northern Melbourne Suburbs

- Southern Melbourne Suburbs

- Melbourne Bayside Areas

- Southeast Melbourne

- Mornington Peninsula

- Geelong



Although the majority of their business is conducted in the above areas, the NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne also offers services to clients outside of the listed locations. Clients located in an unlisted location are advised to contact the company for a personalized assessment regarding the possibility of service to their area.



What Services They Offer?

The company offers a wide variety of services to its clients, and many extend beyond traditional carpet cleaning. Some of the services they offer that are strictly related to carpet cleaning include:



- Professional Steam Cleaning

- Carpet Dry Cleaning (for rugs and carpets)

- Stain and Odor Removal

- Carpet Mould and Blood Stain Removal

- Repair and/or Replacement

- Shampooing

- Flood Damage Carpet Restoration

- Pet & Child Safe Carpet Cleaning



Other Services They Offer:

In addition to these services, NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne also offers the following cleaning services:



- Mattress Cleaning

- Upholstery Cleaning

- Leather Sofa Cleaning

- Leather Cleaning

- Blind and Duct Cleaning

- Alkaline Cleaning

- Tile and Grout Cleaning

- Pest Control Services

- Bond Back Cleaning with End of Lease Cleaning

- High Pressure Hot Water Cleaning

- Protective Solutions

- Mold and Mildew Removal



About NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

The company is well known for their prowess in removing tough stains on almost every surface. Therefore, even the most ingrained carpet stains are easily removed by NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne. The same is true for stains on tile and grout, the latter of which is notoriously challenging to keep free of stains due to its porous nature.



The company also offers a standard cleaning process for all full priced carpet cleaning procedures. This includes a pre-inspection during which the room is prepared— removal of furniture— and the carpet is inspected for existing stains. The carpet is then vacuumed and treated with stain treatment. Next, a rotary brush is used to loosen any stubborn soil, followed by a steam or dry cleaning procedure (depending on client preference). Lastly, the room is deodorized and sanitized, groomed, and given a final inspection.



This process is the foundation upon which NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne's success has been built. Also their thoroughness and attention to detail regularly receives rave reviews from customers. In addition to, all of the products used by the experts on staff at NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne are child-friendly, pet-friendly, and non-toxic. Plus, all services rendered by the company come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



This comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the company's mission "to provide a top class, guaranteed service to our customers in the Melbourne area in a friendly and affordable manner," and they also proudly proclaim that no job is too small for them. Many have commended them for their unwavering tendency to put the client first, which is surely one of the many reasons for their ever-growing success.



NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne has been proudly serving the Melbourne area for a decade, and is excited to expand their services to include more areas like Ringwood, Croydon, Lilydale, Bayswater, Box Hill, and more. The company offers competitive rates and affordable prices, as well as a lot of flexibility with their services. This allows them to ensure that each client is fully satisfied with the service rendered. Their head office is located at Level 4, 189 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Victoria 3000. They can be contacted on 03 8595 9900