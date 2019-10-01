Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2019 --NOAH Corporation is excited to announce that NOAH'S Event Venue® has renewed its leases at thirty-three locations nationwide. Slated to continue to host events for many years to come, they say they are grateful for the opportunity to serve communities and look forward to being a part of their client's unforgettable events.



"We've never been more excited than we are today to host some of life's most meaningful events," said Nick Redd, Vice President of Marketing.



NOAH'S is an event venue that offers customizable spaces for all of life's events, including weddings, birthday parties, and other special occasions. Their ceiling decor packages and mood lighting make it easy to personalize their rooms for any celebration. The beautiful Main Hall, Ceremony Room, and other spacious rooms are the perfect backdrop for any celebration.



Highlights:



- Professional environment



- Variety of meeting rooms



- State-of-the-art technology



- Countless customization options



- Versatile event spaces



To see a full list of NOAH'S locations and peruse event photos, visit NOAHSEventVenue.com.



About NOAH'S Event Venue

NOAH'S Event Venue is an event venue for all of life's events including weddings, corporate events, church groups, and special occasions. Founded in 2003, NOAH'S Event Venue has locations throughout the United States and has hosted nearly 15,000 large and small events nationwide.



