Noah Weber Joins the ConectUS Wireless Team

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2023 --Mr. Weber was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, where he has been immersed in sports culture for his entire life. Playing multiple sports while growing up, he decided to turn his passion into a career and so attended Oklahoma State University, from which he graduated with a degree in Sports Media.



As Business Development Manager for ConectUS Racing, Noah liaises with our ever-growing group of SMBs and enterprise companies to offer them opportunities to sponsor NASCAR drivers or to book them for speaking engagements or promotional appearances. He also offers advice on leveraging content for social media and other promotional activities.



Noah is driven by his love for teamwork and a passion for helping others. When he isn't engaged in the world of racing and sports, he enjoys spending time with friends and family.



If your business has an interest in sponsoring a NASCAR driver, or in having one attend your event, please contact noah@conectus.com.



About ConectUS Racing

ConectUS Racing is a new venture from ConectUS. ConectUS Racing seeks to match SMBs and Enterprise companies with stock car drivers and sporting events to promote their businesses and bring in new customers. ConectUS Racing has already placed the logos of dozens of smaller companies on NASCAR racing cars and assisted with social media promotions to leverage this national exposure.



About ConectUS

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company originally provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983 when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.



ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network offering all of Verizon's Mobility products and services including Smartphones, Tablets, 4G/5G Business Internet, Failover Routers, Jetpacks, and more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customer's place of business. ConectUS has created a true Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.



