"Noah's Ark" Prehistoric Sites Exhibit Advanced Carpentry Methods in Ancient Architecture

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Harvard University educated archaeologist and president of the archaeological contract firm PRC, Inc., Dr. Joel Klenck, reports that prehistoric sites on Mount Ararat in Turkey, associated with Noah’s Ark by several religious organizations, exhibit advanced wood joinery features that were previously unknown to exist during this period.



Klenck remarks, “Archaeological sites on Ararat, comprising a monumental wood structure and smaller wood edifices originate from the Late Epipaleolithic Period (13,100 to 9,600 B.C.). Various loci from the monumental wood structure around 4,200 meters above sea levels (Area A) and smaller wood edifices at elevations around 4,000 meters (Area B) exhibit joinery methods in wood working that show a remarkable degree of complexity.”



The archaeologist continues: “The monumental wood structure or Area A exhibits large mortise-and-tenon joints, notched cross-beams, and shaped ends of logs. The smaller wood structures in Area B are just as interesting. Locus 1 in Area B represents a small collapsed wood structure. The remains from Locus 1 exhibit refined joinery techniques including planks with dowel joints, stub mortise-and-tenon joints, and deep rectangular notches. Several stone tools are located in this locus including a retouched scraper. At both prehistoric sites, the ancient inhabitants of Ararat exhibited complex carpentry skills.”



Klenck concludes, “With the wood structures at Ararat, archaeologists are able ascertain a wider range of carpentry methods during the transition from the end of the Stone Age to the advent of farming communities.”



