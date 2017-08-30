Nobel Biocare, Straumann Lead US Dental Implant Fixtures Market Despite Competition Driven Price Cuts

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for dental implant fixtures by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), this market has yet to reach its potential as only a minority of those suffering tooth loss opt for a dental implant. However, the growing aging population as well as an increase in the number of professionals trained to place implants is set to drive this market. On the other hand, the growing popularity of value and discounted products has resulted in a shift of consumer preferences towards more inexpensive solutions. As a result, value and discount solutions have demonstrated success in gaining market share, and have consequently lowered the overall market's average selling price.



The dental implant fixture market is segmented into premium, value, discount and mini implant products. These categories are often characterized by quality and pricing and are more easily viewed as a spectrum from discount to premium. The premium segment is dominated by four major companies; Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona and Zimmer Biomet. Implant products from Nobel Biocare and Straumann represent the leading dental implant fixtures in the premium market.



"The popularity of premium implant fixtures is largely due to the prevalence of oral surgeons and periodontists, whom typically prefer more costly solutions," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Though this segment is still growing in response to an overall increased demand for implants, its growth is largely limited by a growing preference for value and discount products."



BioHorizons leads the value segment with Implant Direct not far behind. MIS Implants maintains a position in the lower end of the value range. Several smaller-sized firms are classified in the discount market, typically companies originating from Korea, Argentina, Brazil and Israel. These discounted brands are often heavily discounted from a 'value' list price and include companies like MegaGen, Osstem and Blue Sky Bio. However, the tendency to bundle value implant fixtures at a discounted price has reduced the incentive to opt for discount implants. Also, the disinterest in a no-name brand has prevented discount implant fixtures from making strides in the U.S. market.



Premium companies have been engaging in price cuts for years in order to remain competitive against the inexpensive alternatives available in the market. As such, they are unable to drop prices much lower while maintaining their status as a premium implant. There continues to be a sense of intense competition amongst discount and value brands, but as the market becomes more saturated, this too is expected to plateau.



The growth in terms of dental implant sales relies on several demographic trends. As more opportunities and influence in the market is geared towards implant options, a greater pool of the population suffering tooth loss is expected to opt for implant options.



More on the dental implant market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Dental Implant Fixtures and Final Abutments. The suite covers reports on the following markets: dental implant fixtures, final abutments, dental implant instrument kits, treatment planning software and surgical guides.



