NoCONet Job Fair Reaches Top Employers Goal

Northern Colorado Networking Group (NoCONet), Northern Colorado's premier job searching group, announced today that it has reached its goal of recruiting top employers for the April 24th Job Fair. More than 30+ different employers looking to actively fill positions in Northern Colorado along with Nationwide recruiting and regional job firms.



"We are also pleased to provide Veteran early access, along with our active membership, to the participating employers and recruiters" said Kristal Ball, NoCONet's 2017 Coordinator and Employee Liaison Chair. Veterans, who bring ID, such as a military card or DD form 214, will have one hour before general admission of the public.



NoCONet Job Fair is a free event on:

April 24th , 2017

10:30am -12:30pm

Faith Evangelical Church Conference Center

3920 South Shield, Fort Collins, CO.



About NoCONet

NoCONet is the premier networking and skill-building organization for job seekers in Northern Colorado providing a free unparalleled resource for Employers and Recruiters seeking skilled local talent for full-time, contract, part- time, and temporary positions. NoCoNet membership consists primarily of mid-career, highly-degreed professionals and certified skilled workers who represent most major disciplines and seek to advance their careers. Membership is free.



Additional information can be found at http://www.noconet.org