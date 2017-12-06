NODEHealth Gathers Leaders in Health Care Innovation at Inaugural Digital Medicine Conference

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --More than 200 of the leading innovators in digital health gathered at the Microsoft Technology Center in Times Square for NODEHealth's inaugural Digital Medicine Conference on December 4 and 5. The event was the first conference focused on the science of evidence-based digital medicine.



NODEHealth is a consortium of more than 20 health systems and 7,000 digital medicine enthusiasts, all sharing the goal of evaluating the cross section of emerging health care technologies to promote the proliferation and efficacy of evidence-based digital medicine.



Ashish Atreja, MD, founding chair of NODEHealth and Chief Innovation and Engagement Officer of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System, welcomed thought leaders from around the country to discuss the current and future practice of digital medicine. "With the right tools, we can improve health care outcomes and create efficiencies," said Dr. Atreja. "What NODEHealth is doing, and what the Digital Medicine Conference promotes, is harnessing evidence to promote the best digital tools that stimulate greater patient care, outcomes, and engagement. Attendees at this year's conference are pioneers in the field who are dedicated to this common goal."



The conference featured engaging keynote speeches from Gautam Gulati, MD, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Inc., and Don Rucker, MD, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Additional participants included David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, and David Berger, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



In addition to the exciting presentations and panels, the winners of the first FIT Pilot Awards were announced, recognizing and honoring those organizations bringing the rigor of evidence-based medicine to digital medicine innovation.



This year's winners:



- Most Engaged Health System - LifeBridge Health

- Most Aligned Payer/Provider - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

- Top Evidence-Based Pilots - Rx.Health, Floreo Health, and New York University



The member health systems pioneering evidence in the field of digital medicine include the Mount Sinai Health System, LifeBridge Health, Atlantic Health System, Carolinas Healthcare System, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Centura Health, The George Washington University Hospital, Innovacare Health, John Hopkins School of Medicine, Lincoln Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Montefiore, Northwell Health, NewYork-Presbyterian, Saint Barnabas Health System, Sheba-Academic Medical Center Hospital, UCSF School of Medicine, Yale New Haven Health, and American College of Cardiology.