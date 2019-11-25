NOICE Aims to Shake Up the Toothpaste Industry with Its New All-Natural Toothpaste - All of the Taste & None of the Waste

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --Many consumers actively seek out products that are safe for both themselves and the environment, and this includes toothpaste. However, they commonly complain that organic and natural toothpastes don't work as well and lack the fresh flavor they desire in a toothpaste. NOICE aims to change that with its all-natural toothpaste.



NOICE toothpaste is made from 97.5-percent certified organic ingredients, using no harmful chemicals in the production or manufacturing process. Using science-backed research, the creators of NOICE toothpaste have developed a natural solution that does everything consumers expect from a toothpaste: prevent cavities, maintain healthy gums and freshen breath. It derives its minty flavor from natural peppermint essential oil and menthol extract from peppermint leaves for a fresh taste with no artificial flavors or scents.



Thin-grade, natural bamboo charcoal powder adds whitening power to NOICE toothpaste without damaging tooth enamel, and eucalyptus, aniseed, licorice, and other oils and natural substances protect teeth and gums. NOICE products eschew animal testing, and the products contain no fluoride, sulfates or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).



Not only is the toothpaste organic, but the packaging is eco-friendly as well. The dispenser bottle is refillable, and the refill pods of toothpaste are compostable. All of the packaging used for shipping the product is recyclable as well, so users can feel good that they are protecting the environment while also protecting their teeth.



The NOICE team worked with dentists throughout the development process to ensure the toothpaste is as safe and effective as possible. The team has completed all development and testing and is ready to move forward with sourcing all of the necessary ingredients and materials for full production.



To bring them closer to this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of about $37,000, of which it had already brought in more than $8,200 from more than 330 backers at the time of this release. With nearly two months remaining in the campaign, NOICE is on track for achieving its goal, but still needs additional funding from enthusiastic backers.



Campaign contributors can get a three-month supply of NOICE toothpaste for just $15. Larger packages are available at higher donation levels. NOICE's creators expect to begin production on the toothpaste in March 2020 and intend to launch a subscription service to deliver the toothpaste to customers monthly or every three months. Initial products will be delivered to campaign backers in April 2020.