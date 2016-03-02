Noisy Poet Records Signs Distribution Deal with Sony Music Entertainment's the Orchard

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Pioneer independent music, film, and video distribution company, The Orchard has signed Noisy Poet Records to a worldwide distribution deal. Noisy Poet is the music arm of SevenHorns, LLC, a newly formed multimedia company with interests in developing, manufacturing, and delivering leading edge entertainment across media platforms.



The Orchard will handle U.S. and international distribution for Noisy Poet's upcoming releases, including a highly anticipated album from Chris Grant Jr., former voiceover star of Nickelodeon's Emmy award winning children's show, The Backyardigans. The label plans to release new projects from up and coming artists in various genres, including New Jersey based alternative rock band Shy Shape's debut EP "Out at Night," set to drop April 8, 2016.



"New technologies, formats and providers spring up daily, making the music industry dynamic and unpredictable. As a forward-thinking company it's necessary for us to partner with like-minded pioneers such as The Orchard. I'm confident the new relationship will position us to exploit existing opportunities and capitalize on new ones," said Christopher Grant Sr., CEO of SevenHorns. "The Orchard's commendable mission to empower labels like Noisy Poet Records affords us a remarkable opportunity. We're delighted to be aboard."



For more information, please visit: http://www.noisypoet.com



About The Orchard®

The Orchard is a pioneering music, video and film distribution company and top-ranked Multi Channel Network operating in more than 25 global markets. With a holistic approach to sales and marketing combined with industry-leading technology and operations, The Orchard amplifies reach and revenue across hundreds of digital, physical and mobile outlets around the world. The Orchard streamlines content owners' business complexity with an intuitive client dashboard, comprehensive rights management and tailored client support. Founded in 1997, The Orchard empowers businesses and creators in the entertainment industry.



For further information, please visit http://www.theorchard.com.



About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Bazmark Records, Beach Street Records, Bystorm Entertainment, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Flying Buddha, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, Freesolo Entertainment, Kemosabe Records, Latium Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, Louder Than Life, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, OKeh, Polo Grounds, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music, Vested in Culture and Volcano. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.



About Noisy Poet Records

Noisy Poet Records is a music recording label that delivers the sounds of tomorrow through ear-picked, unique, and authentic artists poised to breathe new life into the music industry. Noisy Poet Records is the music arm of SevenHorns, LLC, a multi-media entertainment company.