Zug, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --It appears as though cryptocurrency is here to stay. But with staying power and a windstorm of mystery, the world's "new money" has left many befuddled. The thought of money floating in the ether with only computer codes to fuel it makes the crypto economy intimidating. Now, a new management platform launches to take the mystery out of the game. Enter, Noku. Their mission is to help people connect the crypto economy with real life. With personalized coins, easy buy-back practices, and simplistic features the new kid on the blockchain takes a formidable place. A place fluent in tokens issued by a 100%-backed reserve of fiat money deposited and audited in Switzerland.



A representative of Noku AG said of the potential, "Fiat money will be around for a long time and we're well aware of that. Still, we need a way to incorporate crypto technology into our daily lives so we can use it to improve our standard of living. Without question, what's now a trend will soon become a norm in the marketplace. We're here to make it easy to familiarize yourself with this new way of placing value on goods and services. Ours are the world's first tokens to physically support the ever-increasing crypto economy."



Tasked with giving users a sense of reliability they're used to, the Noku gold standard secret sauce runs like so. One NKE equals one gram of pure .999 gold. Thus, one NKE equals one Euro, or one GBP, or one Swiss Franc.



To start, Noku has chosen the Ethereum network to help users incorporate cryptocurrency into their daily life by way of user-friendly wallets. Noku's first three products fuel those wallets with potential. First, are Noku's new Buy-Back Tokens. Designed to preserve value in cryptos, with a low-risk tact, Noku will always buy back tokens should need arise.



The second cryptocurrency product quite literally helps customers customize their own private money. Custom Tokens allow users to send customized private money via the Noku platform much like sending a text message to a friend. The third new Noku product is the One-Time Utility Tokens to simplify the process further. All tokens are compatible with all versions of Noku wallets. Moreover, a mobile wallet is slated for development for Android and iOS devices that will synchronize with the Noku web wallet.



With a goal of 15,000,000 NOKU Tokens, the Noku Token Sale opens on the 20th of December 2017 at 3:00 pm CET (UTC+1) and ends on the 19th of January 2018 at 3:00 pm CET (UTC+1).



For more information visit http://www.noku.io.



