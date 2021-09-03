Nolan Painting Continues Employee Engagement Program with the Launch of "Nolan Adventures"

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --Following the success of their "Summer of Fun" activities aimed at re-engaging with their employees to cultivate employee engagement, Nolan Painting has decided to continue the fun throughout the year with the launch of "Nolan Adventures."



"We had a blast this summer with our staff participating in the many events that were planned to get together and enjoy each other's company again," said President of Nolan Painting Kevin Nolan. "We've decided to keep the fun going with some great activities planned for the fall."



During September and October the company has the following Nolan Adventures events planned for employees and their guests:



Zip Lining & Obstacle Course

Philadelphia Union Game

West Chester Gun Club trap shooting

Golf Outing Nine & Dine

6 Flags Great Adventure

Scavenger Hunt

Eagles Tailgate

Hike at Hawk Mountain

Mountain Biking

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary



In addition to the events listed above, the company has plans to schedule additional events throughout the year for its employees.



About Nolan Painting

Kevin Nolan started painting houses in 1979 while studying at Villanova University. Now, over 40 years later, he is still at it and his family is involved as well. He has kids, nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws, and son-in-laws all in the business.



Nolan painters are full-time, background-checked, trained employees who respect customers and their homes. They employ 100 of the friendliest, most competent painters, and have over 30 trucks ready to roll.