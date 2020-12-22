Nolan Painting Donated over $60,000 to the Philadelphia Community in 2020

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2020 --While 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in many ways, Nolan Painting found ways to honor their commitment to the community by donating $60,000 worth of time, labor and resources to the Greater Philadelphia community.



Since 2015, Nolan Painting's "Nolan in The Neighborhood" community initiative has focused on education, environmental initiatives, health and fitness causes and historical societies. They have committed to giving $1 million to community-based organizations and nonprofits over a ten-year period. Members of the Nolan Painting staff meet regularly to discuss the projects that they will take on based on the hundreds of requests they receive every year.



Below is a recap of the community projects they assisted with in 2020:



Chester Creek Trail (Middletown and Aston Townships) - Provided labor and resources where they painted the 450-foot wall trail. ($5,600 value)



The Willows Park Reserve (Villanova) - The Willows Mansion was in need of a painting refresh of its downstairs rooms. Nolan Painting volunteered and donated time, labor and resources to remove wallpaper and repaint the living room and billboards room. ($5,200 value)



Reindeer Romp (Havertown) - The Reindeer Romp is a 5K run and walk held in memory of Brandon Lake, a local Havertown boy who lost his fight against cancer. Since its inception in 2000, the event has raised over $320,000 for the American Cancer Society. One hundred percent of all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Nolan Painting is the presenting sponsor and company CEO and founder, Kevin Nolan, is the event organizer. ($5,000 donated)



Upcoming community projects include:



Radnor A Better Chance Program (Wayne) - Will prep and paint four rooms in the house over the Christmas holiday. ($5,720 in value)



Suburban Seahawks Swim Club (Newtown Square) - Volunteers from the club and Nolan's painters will paint walls in the locker rooms and ceilings. ($5,000 value)



Unfortunately, COVID-19 threw a wrench into Nolan Painting's annual plans; many events were canceled including over a dozen 5k races, school charity parties and youth sporting games. Despite this, Nolan Painting still found ways to give back, even after a 4-week government sanctioned shut down of their business. Although this shutdown was at first crippling to the business, they worked tirelessly to figure out how to keep their employees on payroll and their commitment to the community alive.



About Nolan Painting

Nolan Painting is a local, family-owned business that has been providing high quality and honest workmanship in the house painting industry since 1979. Nolan delivers the very best value in painting, color consulting, wall covering, plaster and stucco repair and wood replacement services to residents in Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties. Nolan is the largest residential painting company in the area with more than 100 full time employees — no subcontractors — and more than 30 fully outfitted vehicles. Nolan values its employees and believes its team really does make a difference. Friendly, prompt, neat, attentive, respectful, excellent work — this is what Nolan customers write in their reviews. For more information, please visit: www.nolanpainting.com



