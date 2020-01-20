Nolan Painting Gives Back to the Community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --Nolan Painting — a family-owned and operated painting company located in Havertown, PA — is excited to participate in two charitable efforts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



To kick off the day, Nolan Painting managed a charity project on Monday, January 20th, from 9AM - 2PM at Overbrook Elementary School, which is located at 2032 North 62nd St., Philadelphia, PA. This school — which did not have an active library — had an old classroom transformed into a working library. Thanks to the fundraising and managing efforts of Nolan Painting, $2,500 worth of supplies, trucks, ladders, equipment and labor was donated to make this transformation possible.



Additionally, Nolan Painting enlisted the help of Sherwin-Williams — a paint and coating manufacturing company — to donate paint and the Kiwanis Club of the Main Line — a nonprofit organization — whose membersvolunteered to assist Nolan's team with painting the new library and helping to move furniture.



In addition to this charitable event, Nolan Painting hosted its Nolan Painting Community Blood Drive. It took place on Monday, January 20th, 2020, from 2PM - 7PM at Nolan Painting's Conference Room, which is located at 181 W Hillcrest Avenue, Havertown, PA.



"We are absolutely immersed in the communities where we work and live. We have an obligation to give back and proudly contribute both time and money to support the causes we care about," stated Kevin Nolan, the President and CEO of Nolan Painting.



For over 40 years, Nolan Painting has felt a strong connection to its community, which is why it launched its Nolan in the Neighborhood program. Through this charitable initiative, Nolan Painting invests $100,000 in charities and community events every year, and its employees donate over 1,000 volunteer hours to community service. These efforts have led them to being recognized as an exceptional community partner.



About Nolan Painting

