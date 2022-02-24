Nolan Painting Hits 500 Google Review Milestone

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --It's no secret that Havertown-based Nolan Painting is a household name among residents in the Southeast Pennsylvania area and their google reviews reflect the adoration their customers have for their superior work and craftsmanship. With an above-average rating of 4.9, Nolan Painting has hit a huge milestone today by attaining their 500th review on google!



"We do not know of any other painting contractor in the area who has achieved this accomplishment and are thrilled to have a customer base who supports us in this way," says CEO of Nolan Painting Kevin Nolan. "We continue to offer quality work, expertise, and customer service and look forward to many more positive google reviews to come!"



If you live in the Southeast Pennsylvania area, chances are high that you have seen their familiar green and white signs practically everywhere showcasing the homes and businesses where Nolan Painting is doing work. They are known as a go-to resource for residential interior and exterior painting, commercial painting, color consulting, wood replacement, plaster and stucco repair, carpentry work, and more.



Check out some of their recent google reviews:



"Nolan provided a great quote for some interior painting and repair. They showed up on time, and their prep work was amazingly thorough. Their paint crews were friendly and fast, and the work was impeccable--including a particularly tricky bit of drywall. Not only that, but their communication through the whole process was just top-notch. Nolan clearly values their customers, and they really deliver. Book them; you'll find no one better!" - Aaron N



"Nolan Painting wrapped up an interior painting (and some exterior) job for me yesterday and I cannot say enough about their professionalism, work ethic, and work! Luis, Liz, and Eric were onsite for a week and a half. They were delightful and as quiet as mice. They took great care of all furnishings and everything else in the house and placed everything back, exactly where they found it. Their attention to detail and care for the customer's comfort while working on-premises was top-notch. I highly recommend Nolan when considering interior or exterior jobs. Fantastic! Thank you for a terrific experience." - Patricia



"We had a bedroom and two bathrooms painted by Nolan Painting. The workers arrived on time, did a great job, and cleaned up thoroughly. They were friendly, asked questions to confirm the scope of work and did not leave until I viewed and expressed satisfaction with their work." - Dorothy



About Nolan Painting

Nolan Painting, Inc. is a residential painting company that has been serving customers in the Greater Philadelphia PA counties, including Montgomery County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Bucks County for over 40 years. In addition to painting services, they also offer color consulting, wallpaper installation, power washing, carpentry, and repair services. The company's core values are: transparency, accountability, friendliness, and being a best place to work. For more information, visit www.nolanpainting.com