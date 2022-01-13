Nolan Painting Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2022 --In 2021, Nolan Painting was awarded two times for its civic impact. In July 2021, Nolan Painting was named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, which provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. In December 2021, they were named to the Inc. Magazine 2021 Best in Business list in the Construction category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.



Not only is Nolan Painting a leader in the community, but they are also a leader in the painting industry. Since its founding in 1979, Nolan Painting has steadily grown into the largest family-owned residential painting company nationwide. Much of the success can be attributed to consistent quality workmanship and an absolute focus on 100% customer satisfaction.



At Nolan, one way of leading is by staying ahead of the curve when it comes to industry innovations. Nolan has invested in the latest tools of the painting trade, including contemporary equipment like the Festool dustless sander and 5 high-reach lift machines that allow its painters to safely go places where the competition simply cannot.



Nolan Painting also demonstrates its leadership through best business practices, on-the-job training and unmatched employee benefits offering the best wages and health and saving plans in the industry. Founder and CEO, Kevin Nolan, and his brother Brian, consult with painting businesses and other small business owners across the country under Nolan Consulting Group, which was formed in 2003. Nolan Painting uses its successful business model, which is based on high-quality work, customer service and community outreach, to help painting contractors around the country grow their own businesses.



In 2015, Nolan in the Neighborhood was launched and committed to giving $1 million to community-based organizations and nonprofits over a ten-year period. So far, they have contributed $770,168 to date! The 'Nolan in The Neighborhood' community initiative focuses on supporting the neighborhoods in which they live and work, contributing both time and money to support the causes that matter most to their customers and to their employees in the education, environmental, health and fitness and historical sectors.



Nolan Painting will always be committed to treating their customers and colleagues right, and being reliable, friendly and helpful. If you ask any one of their painters, painting is a rewarding job; it's satisfying to make people happy and seeing a job well done. If you want something done right and on time, Nolan is your painting contractor. Partner with a company that espouses transparency, accountability, friendliness, community and being a best place to work.



About INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Nolan Painting

Nolan Painting is a residential painting company that has been serving customers in the Greater Philadelphia PA counties, including Montgomery County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Bucks County for over 40 years. In addition to painting services, they also offer color consulting, wallpaper installation, power washing, carpentry, and repair services. The company's core values are: transparency, accountability, friendliness, and being a best place to work. Their community service initiative gives back to our community with thousands of volunteer hours and financial support for local causes. They are a growing, award-winning, nationally recognized company that is regarded as an innovative industry leader.



Nolan painters are full-time, background-checked, trained employees who respect customers and their homes. They employ 100 of the friendliest, most competent painters, and have over 30 trucks ready to roll.