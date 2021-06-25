Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2021 --NOLAN PAINTING OFFERS EMPLOYEES A "SUMMER OF FUN!"



In an effort to re-engage with their employees and grow, Nolan Painting has decided to offer employees a "Summer of Fun" with a focus on team employees.



"Summer of Fun" kicked off last week with a few Nolan Painting employees mountain biking together in Heinz Preserve while others played a round of golf at The Club at Shannondell. The company also hosted a Corn Hole Tournament where employees won cash prizes!



"The events that we have planned for this summer are an effort to show our employees how much they are valued and appreciated," said President of Nolan Painting Kevin Nolan. "We are ready to have some fun together this summer!"



From June through August the company has the following Summer of Fun events planned for employees and their guests:



First Friday Company BBQ / Cornhole Tournament



Topgolf

Golf Outing Nine & Dine

Road Biking + food/drinks

Mountain Biking + food/drinks

Hike at Hawk Mountain + picnic

Bury the Hatchet Axe Throwing

Coffee House Night with live music

Beer Swap + food

Outdoor Movie Night + snacks

Poker Night + snacks

Phillies Game

Bikes & Beers Parkesburg

The Philadelphia Zoo

Painting with a Twist

Camelback Outdoor Water Park

PaintBall

White Water Rafting



About Nolan Painting

Kevin Nolan started painting houses in 1979 while studying at Villanova University. Now, over 40 years later, he is still at it and his family is involved as well. He has kids, nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws, and son-in-laws all in the business.



Nolan painters are full-time, background-checked, trained employees who respect customers and their homes. They employ 100 of the friendliest, most competent painters, and have over 30 trucks ready to roll.



