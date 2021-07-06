Nolan Painting Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Employers in the Greater Philadelphia Region

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --Nolan Painting has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by Philadelphia Foundation, in partnership with Points of Light and local partners. Modeled after Points of Light's national program, The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia provides a standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how employers use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company.



"Supporting the community in which we serve is at the core of who we are," said President of Nolan Painting Kevin Nolan. "Since 2015, we have committed to giving $1 million to community-based organizations and nonprofits over a ten-year period. Our 'Nolan in The Neighborhood' community initiative focuses on education, environmental initiatives, health and fitness causes, and historical societies."



The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees are private and public companies and other employers operating in the Philadelphia region. They have been selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program:



· Investment of resources

· Integration across business functions

· Institutionalization through policies and system

· Impact measurement.



Since 2011, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and has showcased how companies use their time, skills, and other resources to drive social impact in their business and community.



"Philadelphia Foundation is proud to recognize Nolan Painting's outstanding civic engagement," said Pedro Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Foundation. "All of the 2021 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank Nolan Painting for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor."



Also in keeping with Philadelphia Foundation's role in advancing civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration, it serves as home to the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council, as well as the Key Skills Hub – an ecosystem that matches community nonprofits with skills-based volunteers, free of charge.



"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities, and The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees including Nolan Painting exemplify that," said Natalye Paquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Points of Light. "Their inclusiveness and comprehensive approach to corporate citizenship, as well as their responsiveness to reflect, learn from each other, and respond to community needs, make the Greater Philadelphia region a better place for all. We are so pleased to recognize them for taking their civic responsibility seriously, and for the role they play in shaping their communities."



The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees were officially recognized on Wednesday, June 30th, at a celebratory event on the central Delaware River waterfront.



The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia assessment is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value, and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process.



To learn more about The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia and honorees, please visit philafound.org/civic- 50.



About Nolan Painting

Kevin Nolan started painting houses in 1979 while studying at Villanova University. Now, over 40 years later, he is still at it and his family is involved as well. He has kids, nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws and son-in-laws all in the business.



Nolan painters are full-time, background-checked, trained employees who respect customers and their homes. They employ 100 of the friendliest, most competent painters, and have over 30 trucks ready to roll.



About Philadelphia Foundation

Founded in 1918, Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 1,000 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit www.philafound.org.



About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies.



Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.



Partners for Greater Philadelphia Civic 50

Regional partners with Philadelphia Foundation on The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia are the African American Chamber of Commerce, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council, Independence Business Alliance, the Main Line Chamber of Commerce and Satell Institute.