NoMachine Announces the Availability of Multi-Monitor Support With the Release of NX 3.4.0

Rome, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2009 -- NoMachine, creator of NX remote access and application delivery software, announced today its next minor dot release of the NX Client, Server and Node products including highly-demanded multi-monitor support to the NX Client for Windows. Other new features of the NX 3.4.0 release include configuration of multi-monitor support in the web tool, NX Builder, the ability to log in to NX sessions as a root user and printing support for CUPS 1.4. Key features and fixes from the previously released NX 3.3.0, such as support for Mac OS X Snow Leopard, are also integrated into the new NX 3.4.0 release.



With NoMachine's remote desktop solutions being widely adopted and deployed across a variety of industries, there has been an increasing demand for multi-monitor support. Multi-monitors are becoming common-place in many sectors to cost-effectively enhance professional productivity. NoMachine has responded to this highly requested feature in NX 3.4.0, by adding multi-monitor support to the NX Client for Windows.



This release offers more than the usual collective fixes that accompany a minor dot version. The complete list of new features included in this NX 3.4.0 release are:



Multi-Monitor Support to NX Client for Windows

Enhancements have been made to the NX Win component of the NX Client for Windows to allow for dual-head or multi-head monitor support.



Session Configuration for Multi-Monitor Support

Through the NX Builder interface, users now have the option of activating multi-monitor support for remote desktop sessions running from NX Client for Windows machines.



Printing Support for CUPS 1.4

The NX printing system has been improved by adding support for CUPS 1.4 and authorization compatibility.



Possibility to Run NX Sessions as a Root User

The NX Server configuration file has been updated to give the administrator the ability to allow a user to log in to an NX session with administrative privileges, increasing the flexibility for remote management of machines.



A number of bug fixes provide overall improvements to specific key functions. Some of them are:



Session List Scroll Position in NX Client

The available session list window provided by the NX Client now remains at the current scroll position after the session list is refreshed. This makes it easy to select a session in a long list.



Increased Desktop Sharing Functionality

This improvement solves problems that prevent desktop sharing from working properly on recent Linux distributions such as Fedora 11 and Solaris Sparc 8.



Availability: Details about all the features and fixes can be found here: http://www.nomachine.com/news-read.php?idnews=284



Updated NX 3.4.0 Client, Server and Node packages are immediately available at the NoMachine website. As always, TestDrive is available for all of our Linux, Windows, Mac and Solaris Client users who wish to see NX in action. For more information on NX technology, please visit http://www.nomachine.com.



About NoMachine

Based in Rome, Italy, NoMachine is the creator of award-winning NX software, an enterprise-class solution for secure remote access, application delivery, and hosted desktop deployment. Since 2001, NoMachine's mission has been to revolutionize the way users access their computing resources across the Internet to make seamless desktop access as easy and widespread as Web browsing. NoMachine provides a comprehensive software infrastructure stack, core development, and support services built around the self-designed and self-developed NX suite of advanced components.

