Nominations Deadline Approaching for 2013 NYTWS Industry Awards

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2013 --Individual business nominations for the New York Travel Writers Society (NYTWS) 2013 Industry Awards are open until midnight, EDT, May 14, 2013 and winners will be announced the following day.



Award winners will receive one year free advertising (a full, color page ad) in Luxury Travel & Lifestyles magazine, the official quarterly magazine of NYTWS. And, each award winner will receive a beautiful crystal globe engraved with their company name, which will be presented at the NYTWS Holiday Gala and Awards Ceremony in New York City on Dec. 14, 2013.



“We welcome entrants for our 2013 Industry Awards. This is the first time that NYTWS has offered business awards to our travel industry partners and business associates. We look forward to receiving your nominations”, said Sofia Braganza, CEO of NYTWS.



Eligible industries include: Cruise lines, Luxury hotels, Boutique hotels (Bed & Breakfast), Tour companies, Eco Tour companies, Travel and Culinary magazines, Travel Photo in Magazine, Culinary Blogger, Television, Radio and Podcasts, Luxury Spas, and Airlines. Nominees are not required to be a member of NYWTS and public relations companies may nominate their clients in the appropriate categories. Applications can be made online: http://tinyurl.com/d7p7w29



About New York Travel Writers Society

Based in New York City, the New York Travel Writers Society (http://NYTWS.org) is an international association of over 850 media professionals who focus on travel and travel journalism. Members include journalists, authors, editors, photographers and broadcasters. We also welcome members of travel related businesses such as tourism and tour companies, hotels, restaurants, and transportation companies.