New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --According to Market Research, The Global Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market is accounted for $3.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are stringent safety regulations formulated by governments, growing need to develop quality machines and rising number of nuclear power plants. However, lack of experienced technicians and high cost of equipments are hindering the market growth.



Non-destructive testing equipment is used for estimation and inspection of different properties of materials, mechanism and assemblies. The non-destructive testing is used to certify product consistency and integrity to control manufacturing processes. Non-destructive testing equipment maintains an identical quality level and lowers the cost of production.



By Technology, radiography testing is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to demand from different industries such as power & energy and oil & gas, increase in complexity of different machines and rise in occurrences of infrastructure failure such as power plant leakages. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market owing to rapid growth in infrastructure and power generation in countries such as China, India, and Japan.



Some of the key players in the Non destructive testing equipment Market:



-General Electric

-Mistras Group Inc.

-Fujifilm Corporation

-Olympus Corporation

-SGS SA

-Intertek Group Plc

-Sonatest

-Zetec Inc.

-YXLON International Gmbh

-Magnaflux Corporation

-TEAM Inc

-Applus Services

-S.A.

-Acuren Inspection Inc.

-TÜV Rheinland AG

-Bureau Veritas S.A.

-Nikon Metrology Inc.

-Ashtead Technology, Inc.



Techniques Covered:

- Surface Examination

- Volumetric Examination

- Other Techniques



Technologies Covered:

- Liquid Penetrant Testing

- Eddy-Current Testing

- Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

- Radiography Testing

- Ultrasonic Testing

- Visual Inspection Testing

- Other Technologies



Applications Covered:

- Leak Detection

- Dimensional Measurement

- Radiography

- Flaw Detection

- Structural Mechanics

- Chemical Composition Determination

- Estimation of Physical Properties

- Weld Verification



End Users Covered:

- Energy & Power

- Automotive & Transportation

- Aerospace & Defense

- Oil & Gas

- Petrochemical

- Manufacturing

- Government Infrastructure

- Other End Users



Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Few Points – Table of Content:



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technique

6 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technology

7 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application

8 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By End User 9 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling