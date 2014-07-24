Non Invasive Thread Vein Removal Now Undertaken at Popular London Clinic

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --City Hair Removal is a London based clinic, it is centrally located in Fenchurch Street. The clinic specialises in all kinds of laser treatment, primarily laser hair removal, they are pleased to now be able to offer non-invasive thread vein removal too.



Thread veins are more common in women they develop for many reasons, they can be hereditary or age related, as people age as skin and blood vessels gain more elasticity and valves are unable to pump blood as effectively. Occasionally thread veins are associated with the menopause and pregnancy, they can develop due to sun exposure, obesity, wind exposure or extremes in temperature. Medications and courses of radiotherapy can also cause them.



City Hair Removal uses the gold standard in vascular treatments for rapid and easy treatment, leaving skin smoother and even-toned. With the option of NDYAG (1064) for darker skin types and either Alexandrite (755nm) or Mixed Modality for lighter skin types. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) has the ability to give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments – there is no immediate post procedure recovery time and clients are able to return to work following the procedure.



City Hair Removal recommend that clients undergo a minimum of 3 treatments – which would be spaced out to every 12 weeks; this is to allow the cells in the area treated to be repaired. Treatment sessions can range from 5minutes to 20minutes in length.



To learn more about the clinics treatment visit, www.cityhairremoval.com/thread-vein-removal-treatment-london



The clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB and open 6 days a week from Monday to Friday.