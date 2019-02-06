Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --Build-Pride, a non-profit organization that advocates for and educates Kansans about careers in construction, brings on new partner REW Materials to join the movement.



REW Materials serves 21 states distributing interior and exterior construction products throughout most of the United States. The company emphasizes value-added approaches in offering both specialty and commodity products to commercial and residential building product markets. REW Materials' primary goal is to become the preferred supplier of building materials by providing the highest quality products and services in markets in which they compete.



As a supplier of materials in the construction industry, REW Materials continues to see the demand to drive talent into the industry across many job disciplines within the industry.



"Attracting and training quality employees for any and every career path in the construction trades is vital for the continued success of our own company and the companies we serve," says Buck Morris, Wichita Area Manager for REW Materials. "We're honored to support Build-Pride's engagement with students, parents, educators and veterans all across Kansas, sharing stories of the opportunities that careers in construction provide."



Build-Pride was born in 2016 when a group of construction industry leaders recognized the looming threat they faced in recruiting enough talent to meet forecasted growth in their industry. Together, leaders at Zernco Inc., Hi-Tech Interiors, Harbinger Concrete and Mahaney Roofing provided the seed funding that created Build-Pride, and began a program of reaching out to students, parents and educators across Kansas to create better understanding of the lucrative opportunities provided by a career in the construction trades.



"We are much stronger when we consolidate our efforts and are excited to have REW Materials jump on board to help Kansas move forward in solving this common problem that everyone in our industry faces," says Jason McCracken, COO of Hi-Tech Interiors.



Members of the Board of Directors include:



Ashley Thill- Zernco, Inc.- CEO

Jason McCracken- Hi-Tech Interiors- Chief Operations Officer

Ben Walker - Capital Tile, LLC.- CEO

Scott Ludwick- Harbinger Concrete- CEO



Build-Pride Founding Partners are Zernco Inc., Mahaney Roofing, Hi-Tech Interiors and Harbinger Concrete. Associated Partner companies include Cornejo & Sons, Capital Tile, LLC., and IMA Corporation.



More information about Build-Pride can be found at Build-Pride.com