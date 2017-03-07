San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --The authors of the award-winning book "The Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain" have announced the launch of their new Get a Book, Give a Buck initiative that will see participating non-profit organizations earn $1 for every Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain bought on Amazon.com by their supporters.



"We are so excited to launch our Get a Book, Give a Buck program on Amazon.com. It is a great way for non-profit organizations to raise funds and improve people's quality of life in the process! As always, our goal is to have a positive impact on as many people as possible and Get a Book, Give a Buck checks all the boxes when it comes to helping charities raise extra funds by giving their supporters an easy way to support their chosen cause and by introducing non-profits and their supporters to the life-enhancing benefits of yoga for the mind.



"We've made it super easy for non-profit organizations to apply for the Get a Book, Give a Buck program and there's no limit on the amount they can earn either! When an organization contacts us, we explain that the more of its supporters who buy the Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain using the link we provide, the more $1 donations we'll be able to make. It's a win-win situation for all involved", commented Cristina Smith, co-author of the Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain".



How to register



To register for the Get a Book, Give a Buck program and start earning donations, non-profit organizations can get the details here and by contacting the authors of the Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain by email at cristina@sudokuwisdom.com.



Cristina and Rick will then provide all the information each organization needs to easily leverage the Get a Book, Give a Buck opportunity and maximize the number of donations received.



To support a worthy cause, people simply need to follow the link sent to them by a non-profit organization and fill in the donation form that appears during the purchase process. The donation will be made by the authors and there is absolutely no extra cost to the person buying the book.



Rick Smith, co-author of the Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain went on to comment, "Whether you are a non-profit organization or a supporter of a worthy cause, our Get a Book, Give a Buck program is a great way to channel more funds to support important work. Every penny counts for non-profits and we hope that people will rally behind the causes they support by getting a book that will give their brains a real workout and giving a buck to a cause close to their hearts!"



Non-profit organizations can view the details of the Get a Book, Give a Buck program here and contact Cristina Smith at cristina@sudokuwisdom.com, to register for the program.



They can view the the Tao of Sudoku - Yoga for the Brain book on Amazon.com here.



Important Note



Organizations must register and be approved for the Get a Book, Give a Buck before using the special Amazon.com link provided by the authors to qualify for donations. The authors reserve the right to limit the duration of the program at any time.