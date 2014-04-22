Non-Profit Organizations Save 50% for Digital Newspaper Software at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --Wonder Idea Technology Limited or Flipbuilder.com is now announcing their coupon codes for Non-Profit Organizations to buy their digital newspaper software at discount prices. According to the company sources, this is their attempt to support various noble initiatives run by non-profit organizations. These organizations can take help of their flip builder and can create digital content to spread the message among a wider level of audience.



According to the company spokesperson, a non-profit organization needs to follow a few simple steps in order to qualify for the discount coupon codes. At first, they need to place the FlipBuilder logo on their website with a backlink, and inviting the FlipBuilder team to see and verify it. Once it is confirmed, the FlipBuilder team will send the discount code to the non-profit organization. The company spokesperson is very confident that this will inspire more and more non-profit organizations to build their digital content and reach a wider audience base to promote their noble causes.



Today, it’s a digital era, and an ability to distribute content on the web will certainly help gain more momentum for a noble cause. The flipbuilder software allows sharing of flip pdf content on social networks, and this will certainly help a noble initiative to gain more contributions, participants or volunteers. NGOs can take advantage of the discount offers and can grab the software at a discount of up to 50% than its original price.



Besides, generating publicity and general awareness content, an NGO can use the software for digital magazine publishing, and can remain closer to their target audience in a regular manner. The organization can update people about their initiatives and movements, and can inspire them to support the cause.



FlipBuilder’s page flip software is a simple and efficient tool that allows users to create interactive digital content. It helps to deliver the message in a more convincing and compelling manner. This is the reason why non-profit organizations can certainly promote their noble causes in a more persuasive manner and could be successful in gaining public attention. In order to learn more about the software and to receive the discount coupon code, one may visit the website http://www.flipbuilder.com.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of digital publishing tools and software for creating digital content. All tools and software are user-friendly and are available at affordable prices.