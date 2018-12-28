Nonbacterial Prostatitis Which Used to Make Antibiotics "Useless" Has Been Successfully Conquered by Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2018 --Recently, Wuhan, China, Li Xiaoping TCM Clinic issued: For a Long time, chronic Nonbacterial Prostatitis that cannot be treated with antibiotics has been successfully overcome by the doctor of the TCM Clinic , Li Xiaoping. At present, tens of thousands of patients have been successfully cured by the patented Herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill developed by the outpatient department, and there is no recurrence after the recovery, among which there are many patients from countries such as the United States, Britain, Singapore, Canada, Australia and so on.



In December, National Geographic magazine published a special report on its website titled "Future Medicine: Traditional Medicine that Has Been Long Neglected by Western Science is Producing Cutting-Edge Treatments."(https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2019/01/ancient-chines-remedies-changing-modern-medicine/) This is enough to prove the advantages of Chinese medicine in the treatment of difficult diseases. The significant effect of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory pill on the treatment of aseptic prostatitis also fully reflects this point.



Dr.Lee also discussed the dangers of nonbacterial prostatitis at the conference. Patients with nonbacterial prostatitis are prone to frequent urination, urgency, urinary incontinence, urinary tract burning and itching, prostate pain, discomfort in the perineum, scrotum, and groin, and lower back pain. Severe cases can also lead to sexual dysfunction and infertility, greatly affected normal life and work which troubles patients a lot.



For the treatment of nonbacterial prostatitis, there is basically no good way for Western medicine. Once a patient is diagnosed with aseptic prostatitis at Hospital, antibiotic treatment becomes a forced choice for most patients. However, antibiotics can only kill pathogenic microorganisms and deal with bacterial inflammation. This makes it useless in the face of nonbacterial inflammation.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, which has been developed by Dr.Lee for more than 30 years, consists of more than 50 kinds of natural herbs. It has both multiple functions such as clearing away heat and detoxifying, promoting blood circulation to remove blood stasis, including inducing diuresis for treating strangurtia, also with anti-proliferation and anti-calcification. Among them, the combination of guiding drugs can"lead"the efficacy to the affected area, focus on treatment, and achieve the purpose of cure. The treatment of non-bacterial prostatitis is not mainly sterilization, but to improve the overall internal environment of the human genitourinary system, to help clear the glandular duct, to eliminate the lesions, and make the prostate blood unobstructed, and retract to the normal size, to achieve therapeutic purposes. At the same time, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can be safely and continuously taken without any side effects or drug resistance.



For the therapeutic effect of natural herbal medicine on male diseases, medical experts have done experimental research. The results show that traditional Chinese medicine does have multiple advantages in treating male diseases such as prostatitis, seminal vesiculitis and cystitis. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5565544/)



Herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, can also be a good treatment for male and female genitourinary infections such as mycoplasma, chlamydia, and seminal vesiculitis, Cystitis, Orchitis, Epididymitis, and other inflammation. Not only the formula is pure natural, its granular dosage form eliminates the boiling process of traditional Chinese medicine decoction pieces, and is more in line with the fast-paced medication habits of modern people.



"I have taken a month of diuretic anti-inflammatory pills, the urine that squirts out has no bifurcations, and there was some pain in the prostate, testicles, abdomen, urethra, and waist before. Now ,the feeling is gone! It's amazing! Thanks to Dr. Lee's formula and careful guidance! She is so nice." - Tommy, a patient from the United States with a history of 6 years of chronic aseptic prostatitis said.



In this regard, Zheng Peikun, CEO of Yiqi Company, said that "Chinese herbal medicine research and development and market value are facing unprecedented historical opportunities. Tu youyou's Nobel Prize for artemisinin is a start. This is just the tip of the iceberg in the treasure of Chinese medicine. In the future, more Chinese medicine will been recognized by the world."After obtaining the Chinese national patent, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill was also selected as the "Outstanding Contribution Award of Chinese Medicine" by the China Association of Chinese Medicine for its excellent therapeutic effect. Every day, patients from different regions are attracted to come to the outpatient department of traditional Chinese medicine for Dr. Lee's help.