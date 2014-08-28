Noninvasive Cancer Diagnostics and Technologies Market

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --Non-invasive diagnostic is a process of identifying the disease conditions with minimal incision in body during diagnosis. The global market for diagnostic/in-vitro diagnostics valued at $49.2 billion in 2012, which shows potential for market growth, especially in chronic diseases. Non-invasive cancer diagnostics is gaining importance over conventional diagnosis due to increase in incidences of chronic cancer such as breast cancer, and lung cancer. According to American Cancer Society, there were more than 1,660,290 new cases diagnosed in 2013.



Commercialization of non-invasive cancer diagnosis is possible due to completion of Human Genome Project (HGP) that gives enormous diagnostic information based on genomic and proteomic. Increase in stringent regulatory guidelines and cost associated with diagnostics is hindering the growth of non-invasive cancer diagnostic market. The Ovarian Cancer National Alliance regulations for monitoring non-invasive diagnostics are issued by FDA, Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Social Security Administration (SSA).



The global non-invasive market has a huge potential in developing countries; however, cost of diagnosis is creating hurdles to tap this market. Hence, to overcome this problem, the diagnostic market has to be analyzed by the developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. This report provides key market drivers that are driving the market with impact analysis. The report gives intelligence about key regulatory guidelines issued by respective governments.



Key companies included in report are Precision Therapeutics, A&G Pharmaceutical, Affymetrix Inc., AVIVA Biosciences Corporation, BIOVIEW Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Cancer Genetics Inc., Digene Corporation, Gen-Probe Incorporated



KEY BENEFITS:



-Key developmental strategies adopted by top market players engaged in this business so that companies involved in development non-invasive cancer diagnostic device can get competitive intelligence of their competitors



-Market estimation for therapeutics techniques and geographic segment is derived from current market scenario and expected market trends



-Market attractiveness analysis has been included for various product segments, therapeutics, techniques and geographic regions with detailed analysis of factors responsible for rapid growth of the market segments



-In depth analysis of key market drivers, restraints and opportunities of non-invasive cancer diagnostic market with impact analysis



-Value chain analysis, Porter’s five force model, top investment pockets (GE9 Cell Matrix) are analyzed and presented in detail in the report so that the decision makers can receive clear picture of cancer diagnosis market



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



GLOBAL MARKET, BY THERAPEUTICS



- Solid tumors

- Blood cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Others



GLOBAL MARKET, BY TECHNIQUES



- Clinical Chemistry

- Immunochemistry/Immunoassay

- Molecular Diagnostics

- Other Clinical Instruments



GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW



KEY AUDIENCES



- Medical devices manufacturing companies

- Pharmaceutical companies

- Government and Private Research Institutes

- Academic Institutes



