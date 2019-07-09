San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --Today's nonprofit organizations face significant challenges creating profitable events to highlight and support the important work they do in the community. While hanging on to tradition might be perfect for holidays and anniversaries, fundraising in 2019 and beyond requires a new strategy and an innovative approach. The success of a fundraising event hinges upon being able to connect your audience to your organization's mission in a meaningful and memorable way. People donate to your organization because they're passionate about your cause and want to be part of something special; they want to make a difference.



From collaboration to volunteer management, the book Eventology provides an organization's leaders with the tools to create events that help them reach their goals. From building an "A" team of rockstars, leveraging technology to maximize and measure the effectiveness of fundraising events, to building lasting relationships with donors and creating a community around an organization's mission, Eventology provides the ultimate roadmap to fundraising success.



Offering ground-breaking insights and an entirely new way of thinking about NPO event fundraising, Eventology gives readers an exciting and cutting-edge collaborative event plan that is both forward-thinking and massively successful.



Authors Darren Diess, a Benefit Auctioneer Specialist and Fundraising Advisor, and Michelle Gilmore, a Certified Fund Raising Executive and the Senior Director of Development for a national nonprofit, put their extensive knowledge of the nonprofit industry together to help nonprofits excel and achieve their fundraising goals.



"This book gave me everything I needed to know to host a successful and memorable nonprofit event," stated Jamie Spiva, CFRE and Development Manager of Watts of Love.



"I am totally blown away by how comprehensive this book is for the fundraising component of every Non Profit Organization," said Jami McNees. "It's like an NPO Bible. This should be read by every Board Member, Executive Director and Staffer. The plan is already created for you in this book. All you have to do is follow it."



"This process absolutely increased our nonprofit's fundraising results," said Jenny Kropko, Executive Director of Unknown Voices.



About Strategic Fundraising Advisors

Strategic Fundraising Advisors is a company that provides nonprofits with workshops, board trainings and consulting services to help the long-term success of event planning, event management services and post-event management reporting and analysis. For more information about the services provided by Strategic Fundraising Advisors, please visit https://fundraisingadvisors.org/.