Nonstop Signs Names Cole Canedy Chief Operating Officer

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2018 --Nonstop Signs & Graphics was proud to announce that Vice President of Sales Cole Canedy has been appointed Chief Operating Officer over the company. Company heads are creating the position in response to the natural expansion of the business.



"Cole is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive sales and accountability within Nonstop Signs, with a laser-focus on growth and operational excellence," said company leader Brandon Stapper, CEO, Nonstop Signs & Graphics. "I have tremendous confidence in Cole's ability to push our national growth strategies forward. He has the unique ability to keep our team aligned and excited for new opportunities."



Cole Canedy is a native of San Diego, where Nonstop Signs & Graphics is based. He's no stranger around the office water cooler, either! Cole began working at the company right out of high school. Cole made a quick ascension from part-time labor to production manager in just one year. He also accomplished his stellar trajectory through management ranks while obtaining his degree. In 2017 he graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Management/ Entrepreneurship from SDSU's Fowler College of Business.



From his position as Production Manager, Cole moved over to the sales department. He sold nearly $1 million worth of products in his first year. The next natural step was the Vice President of Sales. He oversaw a staff of 20-25, including part-time and full-time employees as well as contract labor. Cole's drive, determination and willingness to take big risks is mirrored in his passion for thrill seeking and travel. When not driving record growth for the company, you might find him wakeboarding on Lake Powell or in Mission Bay.



"I invest some time every day to reconnect and reflect on both company progress and my own. Leadership and business success isn't static and seeking constant inspiration and new perspectives are vital to keeping momentum." Cole Canedy, COO, Nonstop Signs & Graphics says of his stellar success. He cites Jeff Bezos, Tony Hsieh and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio as frequent inspirations.



Effective immediately, Cole will assume responsibility for all sales and operations. Furthermore, Cole will be responsible for alignment and prioritization of company investments. He will also be tasked with ensuring consistent operational excellence across Nonstop Signs & Graphics.



Nonstop Signs & Graphics is a San Diego- based printing company that services clientele from small businesses to Forbes 500 companies. For more information, news or contact information, visit www.nonstopsigns.com or email info@nonstopsigns.com.



About Nonstop Signs & Graphics

Nonstop Signs & Graphics is a San Diego-based printing company that has enjoyed astronomical growth in recent years. Serving clientele from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and everywhere in between, Nonstop Signs prides itself on superior quality. The company enjoys frequent expansion with its state-of-the-art equipment and unparalleled customer service. Forbes recently recognized Nonstop Signs as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. CEO Brandon Stapper serves on the Forbes Young Entrepreneur Council and frequently weighs in on relevant issues affecting entrepreneurs today.



