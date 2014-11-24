Nonwoven Fabrics Market to Register Growth at CAGR of 6.7% Till 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to reach USD 42.1 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing production of baby diapers on account of increasing birth rate particularly in Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global nonwoven fabrics market. Increasing construction spending in emerging economies of China, India and Brazil is also expected to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile prices of key raw materials are expected to remain a key challenge for market participants over the next six years.



Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics were the highest consumed product segment accounted for over 60% of total market demand in 2013. PP nonwoven fabrics are also expected to witness highest growth rate over the next six years. Increasing birth rates in emerging markets of India and China and increasing geriatric population in countries such as U.S., UK, Germany and Japan have driven the demand for baby diapers and adult incontinence products respectively. Increasing demand for baby diapers and adult incontinence products is expected to drive polypropylene nonwoven fabrics demand.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Global nonwoven fabrics demand was 8,687.2 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 13,652.4 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2014 to 2020.



- Spunlaid emerged as the leading technology used in the global nonwoven fabrics market and accounted for 48.5% of total market volume in 2013. Spunlaid is also expected to witness highest growth rate over the next several years. Increasing demand for spunlaid nonwoven fabrics in hygiene and medical applications is expected to drive its market over the next six years. Global demand for air laid based nonwoven fabrics is expected to exceed 1 million tons by 2020.



- Durable applications such as construction, automotive and geotextile were the leading application segment in the global nonwoven fabrics market which together accounted for 59.7% of total market volume in 2013. Growth of construction and automotive industry particularly in BRIC nations is expected to spur growth for nonwoven fabrics in durable applications.



- Asia Pacific was the leading regional market and accounted for 42.4% of total market demand in 2013. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in emerging markets of China and India is expected to drive nonwoven fabrics market in the region over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for nonwoven fabrics at an estimated CAGR of 8.2% from 2014 to 2020. Growth of geotextiles and construction industries in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and South Africa is expected to drive the regional market.



- The global nonwoven fabrics market is highly fragmented in nature with the market witnessing frequent mergers & acquisitions by large companies in order to gain market share. Top four companies accounted for below 20% of total market in 2013. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Freudenberg, Ahlstrom, DuPont, PEGAS, Providencia, AVGOL, Kimberly-Clark, PGI, Fiberweb, Mitsui and Toray.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the nonwoven fabrics market on the basis of product, technology, application and region:



Global Nonwoven Fabrics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Polypropylene

- Polyester

- Nylon

- Others



Global Nonwoven Fabrics Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Spunlaid

- Carded

- Air Laid

- Wet Laid



Global Nonwoven Fabrics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Durable

- Disposables



Global Nonwoven Fabrics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Central & South America



