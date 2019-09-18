Nooboo Offers Biodegradable, Bamboo Clothing That Gives Back to the Environment

Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2019 --Nooboo is a new clothing brand from Amsterdam that aims to make major changes in the fashion industry. Rather than relying on labor-heavy materials like cotton, the company manufactures its clothing from fabric made from bamboo fibers. Because bamboo is so fast-growing, it is a sustainable material.



Bamboo fabric is much softer than people might expect, resulting in clothing that is as comfortable as it is forward-thinking. It is also incredibly lightweight and breathable, making it an excellent choice in hot weather. The fabric is also far more absorbent than cotton, making bamboo material suitable for humid climates as well.



Bamboo fibers are 100-percent biodegradable, so there is no need to worry about the clothing clogging up landfills when it is no longer needed. Not only that but creating bamboo fabric utilizes up to 70 percent less water than manufacturing cotton textiles, making this material even better for the environment.



Nooboo's first product line includes t-shirts and tank tops for men and women. In addition to making the clothes from natural bamboo fabric, the company also uses natural dyes to give the clothes their rich hues. The dyes are created from native plants and flowers from Bali, giving the clothes beautiful, vibrant colors. The clothing supports local workers in Bali as well. Nooboo is an advocate for fair-trade clothing, promising to pay all workers a fair, livable wage so they can support themselves through their work.



To help bring Nooboo's t-shirts and tank tops to customers around the globe, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $39,000, which it must reach by September 26, 2019. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in about $25,000, making the end goal easily within reach.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get a Nooboo t-shirt or tank top for just $39, which represents a discount of more than 40 percent off the anticipated retail price. After these early bird offers have been claimed, the Kickstarter price will rise to $49, still a discount of more than 25 percent. In addition, the company will plant a bamboo tree for each and every shirt purchased during the campaign, enhancing its sustainability even further. Backers can expect to receive their shirts in December 2019.