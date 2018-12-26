San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2018 --Set to give an alternative for office workers slated to spend another sedentary day at their desk, Noonchi makes its way to Kickstarter. Launching on January 1st, 2019 with a 20% off pre-order offer, the exercise product is the newest go-to resource for workout wellness at any time of day. With convenience on tap, the Noonchi Ultimate Office Workout is a lightweight system that attaches to a desk chair to provide resistance training between meetings, emails, and phone calls. Offering a "Why didn't I think of that?" moment for those intrigued by its possibilities, the patent-pending Noonchi system works every muscle group with "reach around" technology. Just reach around and grab resistance straps to bring portable fitness desk-side with a ten-piece system lightweight enough to tote in a small cloth bag.



Andy Lujan, the owner and creator of Noonchi said of the desk exercise system, "This product is designed to be an out-of-the-box solution that will turn your office chair into a muscle-building, fat-burning workout machine. Not enough time for the gym? Combat the health challenges associated with sedentary lifestyles by simply adding or subtracting resistance bands for different types of workouts at work. With quick, simple adjustments, the NOONCHI adapts to work on different muscle groups, from the chest and back to arms and legs. When you have a moment, get in shape while you increase circulation and boost productivity. It's the ultimate chair workout."



Designed to be inconspicuous, Noonchi can hang on the back of the chair when not in use. It also folds up quickly and can be stowed either in a desk drawer or in the accompanying bag.



For more information visit http://www.Noonchi.com.



About Noonchi

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Noonchi is a product created by Andy Lujan. In development for two years, the fitness product is a portable workout system for the home or office.



Contact:

Andy Lujan

Owner/Creator, Noonchi

Andy@Noonchi.com

408-991-2922



Website:

http://www.Noonchi.com



Social Media:

https://instagram.com/NoonchiFitness

https://facebook.com/NoonchiFitness



Youtube Videos:

https://youtu.be/Ji91bupogmg

https://youtu.be/x2agXIemRE4