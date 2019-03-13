Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2019 --Bob Lopez and his colleagues at Cypress Creek Renewables, GridSME and Power Factors, will all speak in a joint panel discussion at the 2019 Solar Asset Management - North America event taking place March 26-27 in San Francisco, CA. Nor-Cal Controls is leading the shift to open architecture DAS and SCADA solutions at solar PV plants across North America.



Bob is scheduled to speak on a panel titled "How Cypress Creek Renewables Standardized Operations Across Its 2.8 GW Portfolio" at 11:45 a.m. on the second day of the conference.



About Bob Lopez, CEO – Nor-Cal Controls

Nor-Cal Controls ES, Inc. ("Nor-Cal") is a Control and Automation Systems Integrator, providing open architecture DAS and SCADA solutions to the solar PV sector. Bob Lopez founded Nor-Cal in 2006 when he became frustrated working with large OEM's. This led to his passion to provide customer-focused automation and controls engineering solutions that truly serve the client. Bob is a senior level engineering professional with over 35 years of concentrated experience in the power generation industry, both traditional and renewable. Within the company, Bob also fills the role of Technical Advisor for Nor-Cal's engineering team, and participates in the technical aspect and challenges of each project.



Bob and the other panel participants will discuss a number of key topics for solar PV plant owners and operators, including:



Challenges associated with operating a large disparate portfolio



Benefits of standardizing your fleet from an Owner, Operator, and Asset Manager perspective



How CCR was able to standardize its growing fleet of assets in less than a year using key vendors



Explore explicit benefits realized by CCR through SCADA, monitoring, and security standardization



"Nor-Cal is one of the few systems integrators within solar PV that comes from a traditional power generation, turbine controls background, which have much more complex controls requirements," says Lopez. "This gives us a unique perspective on the future of controls within the Solar PV sector."



Nor-Cal is a professional, customer-focused control systems integrator offering engineering, consulting and training solutions and services to the power generation industry.