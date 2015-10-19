Norka Parodi Attends Invitation-Only Event for Top Luxury Realtors and Is Awarded the 2015 Best Marketing Campaign for a Property

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --Norka Parodi of Norka Group joined over 100 top real estate professionals serving the upscale residential market who converged the first week of October in San Juan, Puerto Rico for The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's annual Leaders in Luxury (LIL) conference.



According to Parodi, the exclusive event is a once-a-year, invitation-only educational and networking opportunity for real estate professionals who handle million and multi-million dollar homes and estates. "This prestigious conference provides cutting-edge information on what's happening in the luxury market segment, offers insights on best practices in the business, and creates valuable networking opportunities," said Parodi "I come home with information and ideas to help me deliver superior service to my clientele."



Leaders in Luxury attendance is limited to proven professionals in the luxury home niche," said Laurie Moore-Moore, Founder of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the event host. "This gives LIL attendees the opportunity to build an exclusive network of contacts focused on the upscale residential industry, while sharing ideas with the best in the business. Since competency is the key to working successfully with the luxury buyer and seller," added Moore-Moore, "LIL is designed to provide attendees with important knowledge and insights, giving them a competitive edge in meeting the needs of the very affluent."



Leaders in Luxury's keynote speakers included Krista Neher, the CEO of Boot Camp Digital, international speaker, and author of the bestselling Social Media Field Guide, Visual Social Media Marketing, and the textbook, Social Media Marketing: A Strategic Approach. Krista is a social media pioneer; creating one of the first successful corporate Twitter strategies and corporate blogs before "social media" was even a recognized term. Our second keynote speaker was Christopher Kai, an entrepreneur, consultant, speaker, author, and homeless youth advocate. He has just published his third book, Big Game Hunting: Networking with Billionaires, Executives, and Celebrities. Numerous top luxury agents from the U.S. and Canada participated in presentations and panel discussions.



I have always loved using my creativity to push how we can move the real estate industry forward. As the marketplace moves to a buyer's market, it's important to have an agent who knows how to promote a seller's home, that's why I am so excited that I was awarded the 2015 Best Marketing Campaign for a Property. For me it's imperative to make sure that I continue pushing my client's interest forward in ways not commonly done.



The Leaders in Luxury conference is an annual event. For information, visit http://www.LeadersinLuxury.com or contact The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing at 214-485-3000.



About The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM)

ILHM is an international training and membership organization for real estate professionals who work in the luxury home market. The Institute awards the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation, which is the official designation for many national and international real estate brands.



Find information on live and online training at http://www.LuxuryHomeMarketing.com or by phone 214-485-3000.