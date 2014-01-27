Normandy Catering Announces New Partnership with MRI Software Inc.

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --Normandy Catering, a prominent catering and food service company in the Cleveland area, is proud to announce its partnership with MRI Software Inc. Normandy Catering was awarded the food service contract on January 2, 2014. Ryan Baker, Chief Operating Officer, has been working closely with MRI Inc., to bring impeccable food service, and healthy food choices to the more than 400 employees of the organization.



MRI, located in Solon, Ohio, offers business management software solutions to the global property management industries. As a leading provider of real estate enterprise software applications and hosting solutions, MRI serves the global multifamily and commercial property industries, helping them improve their bottom line and maximize returns on their diverse business portfolios. MRI leverages its 40 years in business and develops long-term successful relationships with its clients.



About Normandy Catering

Established in 1978 and locally owned, Normandy Catering has been a leader in the food service industry, serving over 100,000 meals annually to a client base that exceeds 1,500 local companies. Normandy’s chefs work to create dishes that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers. These meals provide high-quality nutrition and incredible taste. Normandy Catering is a privately held and profitable company.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their food service management capabilities, or to schedule an interview, please call 440.585.5850