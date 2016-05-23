Normandy Catering Announces New Partnership with NOAH's Event Venue

Mentor, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry since 1978, is pleased to announce its partnership with Noah's Event Venue, located at 8200 Norton Parkway in Mentor, Ohio.



Noah's, a venue provider with more than 30 locations across the nation, offers beautiful spaces for all occasions, from weddings and social events, to conferences and corporate meetings, and much more. Noah's venues boast outdoor patios complete with wedding arbors, as well as versatile ballrooms that transform to accommodate elegant weddings and galas or to provide meeting space with state of the art equipment. As an industry leader with decades of experience, Noah's provides unparalleled customer service and professional guidance. Specialists on hand will assist you in choosing the perfect room and decor.



About Normandy Catering

Normandy Catering is a full-service catering company headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Normandy's highly-qualified professionals prepare and present delicious meals, utilizing the freshest ingredients from local growers and producers. Our experience, along with our team's passion, produces superior appeal and taste that will make your event truly special.



Together, Normandy and Noah's can facilitate a beautiful, worry-free event, as both companies have an impeccable reputation in serving their clients.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and its food service capabilities, please call 440-585-5850.



To learn more about the new location of Noah's, please call 440-391-3533.