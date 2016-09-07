Normandy Catering Announces New Partnership with Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP)

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry since 1978, is pleased to announce its food service partnership with Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP), located at 411 Pine Avenue in Warren, Ohio.



NEOCAP is a Community Based Corrections Facility (CBCF) administered by a Facility Governing Board and is supported by a Judicial Advisory Board comprised of seven Common Pleas Court judges. NEOCAP serves Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull Counties. NEOCAP provides a viable sentencing option to the Common Pleas Courts of the five member counties and protects public safety by providing an intensive, highly structured treatment programs in a secure facility. NEOCAP provides an environment where change through learning new behavior can occur to enable residents to return to their communities as productive members of society. NEOCAP is certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addictions Services (OMHAS) to provide residential substance abuse treatment programming.



About Normandy Catering

Normandy Catering is a full-service catering company headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Normandy's highly-qualified professionals prepare and present delicious meals, utilizing the freshest ingredients from local growers and producers. Their experience, along with their team's passion, provides their clients with superior nutrition, taste and service. Normandy is now exclusively serves three meals per day, 365 days per year at the NEOCAP facility.



The partnership between Normandy Catering and NEOCAP will aid in creating a healing environment with a sound nutritional foundation. If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and its food service capabilities, please call 440.585.5850. To learn more about NEOCAP, please call 330.675.2669.