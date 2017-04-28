Normandy Catering Announces Partnership with Ariel Pearl Center and Ariel International Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry since 1978, is pleased to announce its partnership with the new Ariel Pearl Center and Ariel International Center in Cleveland, Ohio.



The Ariel Pearl Center is a hidden jewel in the heart of Old Brooklyn. Located in a beautiful historic 1923 bank building, it features marble columns and floors, bank vaults, stone walls, large arched windows under an intricate decorative plasterwork ceiling with magnificent crystal chandeliers. This stunning historic building was built in 1923 as the Pearl Street Savings and Trust Bank, which was designed by the famous architects, Hubbell & Benes, who also designed the Cleveland Museum of Art, West Side Market, City Club, Masonic Temple, and other famous historic buildings. The building is located at 4175 Pearl Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44109, 2 blocks south from the Cleveland Zoo, at the intersection of Pearl Road and Broadview Road. The first floor of the Ariel Pearl Center has been converted to a beautiful event center which includes the Grand Hall with the Rotunda and Vault, a Cocktail/Ceremony Room, and a Fireplace Room. Seating capacity of the main Grand Hall is approximately 280.



About Normandy Catering

Normandy Catering is a full-service catering company headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Normandy's highly-qualified professionals prepare and present delicious meals, utilizing the freshest ingredients from local growers and producers. Our experience, along with our team's passion, produces superior appeal and taste that will make your event truly special. Together, Normandy and Ariel Pearl Center can facilitate a beautiful, worry-free event, as both companies have an impeccable reputation in serving their clients.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and its food service capabilities, please call 440-585-5850. To learn more about the new location of Ariel Pearl Center, please call 216-344-9441.