Normandy Catering Announces Partnership with Avalon Adult Day Center

Mentor, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry since 1978, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Avalon Adult Day Center, located at 2770 SOM Center Road in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.



Avalon Adult Day Center is a forward thinking company at the forefront of Adult Day Center operations and care. They provide each client with dignity, value and respect in a comfortable, socially structured environment that fosters positive self-esteem, self-worth and independence. Avalon offers daily therapeutic activities designed by a Certified Activity Professional, dietitian planned and approved menus, and healthy lifestyle services - to keep its members fit and active. Overseen and operated by seasoned healthcare professionals, Avalon has specialized in geriatric care for more than thirty years.



About Normandy Catering

Normandy Catering is a full-service catering company headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area. Normandy's highly-qualified professionals prepare and present delicious meals, utilizing the freshest ingredients from local growers and producers. Their experience, along with their team's passion, produces superior appeal and taste that makes lunch service at Avalon a truly enjoyable experience.



The partnership between Normandy Catering and Avalon Adult Day Center will aid in creating delicious meals with sound nutritional foundations for geriatric clients. If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and its food service capabilities, please call 440-585-5850.



To learn more about Avalon Adult Day Center, please call 440-569-1254.