Normandy Catering Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Normandy Catering, a leader in the catering and food service industry, announces the celebration of its 40th anniversary. After years of catering from their own kitchen, husband and wife team Linda and Sandy Carmigiano founded the company in 1978. Normandy catering has flourished through the years and currently employs a team of over 110 people in the greater Cleveland area. "We've grown from a small family business to one of the leading caterers in Northeast Ohio," said Ryan Baker, Chief Operating Officer. "Our plans for the future are continued growth in all areas of our business, through top quality service, consistency, and great food."



Milestones:



1978 – Purchased Normandy Catering Party Center in Wickliffe



1986 – Acquired first food service account for a local school



1993 – Established Express Delivery Business



2010 – Became USDA inspected



2011 - Named 1 of the Weatherhead 100 Fastest Growing companies in North America



2012 – Featured on the cover of Smart Business magazine as one of northeast Ohio's fastest growing companies



2013 – Made $2,000,000 Donation to Notre Dame College to support their athletic initiatives



2014 – Partnered with MRI Software World Headquarters in Solon, Ohio to provide food service



2015 - Partnered with The Goodtime III Cruise Ship and The Tanglewood Club to provide catering services



2017 – Named Fast Track 50 Award Winner



Serving over 1,000,000 meals annually, Normandy catering still holds true to its gourmet cooking roots. "We'd like to thank all of our incredibly talented and dedicated employees for all of their hard work. We wouldn't be where we are without them." Baker stated. Known for perfect menus, impeccable presentation, and worry-free service, they provide an exquisite culinary experience. Normandy Catering creates unique dining options that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their catering capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440-585-5850 or visit http://normandycatering.com/