Normandy Catering Makes Weatherhead 100 List

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2011 --“We are doing what we’ve always done – working hard and enjoying our work!” says Normandy Catering Vice President, Jim Carmigiano.



The Wickliffe catering and food service company was just selected as one of the Weatherhead 100, a listing of Northeast Ohio’s Fastest Growing Companies. Normandy ranked #93 with a 41.56% sales growth rate over the past five years.



The Weatherhead 100 designation is a source of pride for this 33-year-old company. Normandy Catering specializes in corporate, social and special events, weddings, and food service management at both public and private organizations in the Cleveland community.



Started in the Carmigiano family kitchen as a home-based catering business, Normandy Catering is a local success story. The company has diversified into on-site catering and other services over the years, building a strong reputation with its careful attention to detail, customer satisfaction, and community involvement. Managers possess a blend of hands-on business savvy and top-notch training in catering and food service that have helped spur Normandy’s growth.



Since its inception in 1987, the Weatherhead 100 has been the event that showcases the fastest growing companies in Northeast Ohio. Qualifying companies must show consistent growth over the last five years. The Weatherhead 100 list--objectively determined annually and highly regarded throughout the region--is a testament to hard work, commitment, innovation, and the dream to succeed.