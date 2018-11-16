Normandy Catering Named 2018 Fast Track 50 Award Winner

Wickliffe, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2018 --Normandy Catering has been announced as Award winner in the 2018 Fast Track 50 Established category. In its 25th year, the Fast Track 50 award honors the area's fastest growing companies in Lake and Geauga counties and highlights hard work, success and innovation.



CEO Jim Carmigiano says, "Once again we are truly honored to be part of this prestigious group. The efforts of our entire team are the driving force behind our success. We enjoy what we do every day, and it shows - through the quality of our work and the delight of our customers."



2018 nominees were weighted on an average of 80% sales growth and 20% employment growth from 2013 through 2017. To be eligible for the award, nominees had to be located within the Lake Geauga region, be organized as a for-profit business, and have achieved specified sales profits in their corresponding category of Established or Emerging.



About Normandy Catering

Celebrating its 40th year in business, Normandy Catering has become a leader in the catering industry, serving over 1,000,000 meals annually. Known for its unique menus, impeccable presentation, and worry-free service, they provide an exquisite culinary experience. Under the care of executive chef Eric Anderson, Normandy Catering creates gourmet dining options that utilize fresh, seasonal ingredients from local growers.



If you would like more information about Normandy Catering and their catering capabilities, or to schedule an interview with Ryan Baker, please call 440-585-5850. For more information about the Fast Track 50 Awards, please visit Fast Track 50.